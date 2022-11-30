Slain Idaho Students’ Neighbor Denies ‘Ruthless’ Rumors He’s the Killer
‘I DIDN’T DO IT’
A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students who were fatally stabbed in their share house earlier this month has denied “ruthless” online rumors that he is the killer. Internet sleuths have pinned Jeremy Regan as a suspect in the still-unsolved case based on the rather flimsy evidence that he lives near the scene and has given a lot of interviews in the wake of the tragedy. “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need,” Reagan told CourtTV Tuesday. He said he thinks the speculation comes from his “socially awkward” behavior in interviews. He carries a gun now, he said, “for that extra sense of security” in light of the attention. “They’ve already contacted my friends asking questions about me. And so who knows if someone’s gonna go so far as to try and confront me in person,” he said on NewsNation. Police still haven’t pinned down a suspect or motive in the shocking crime, and the combat knife used to kill the students remains missing.