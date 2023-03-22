Slain Woman With Scorpion Tattoo ID’d After 30 Years

CHEAT SHEET
For three decades she was known only as the woman with the scorpion tattoo. But thanks to advances in forensic genealogy, the person beaten with a hammer, strangled, and dumped in Staten Island in 1991 has been identified as Christine Belusko, a mother from New Jersey, the New York Daily News reported. Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon said authorities do not have a suspect in her slaying but “this was someone who knew her, it’s an intimate type of murder.” While authorities have notified some of Belusko’s relatives, they are trying to find her daughter, Christa, who would have been 2 years old at the time of the killing.