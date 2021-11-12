Slammed Colorado Doc Warns America: COVID Ain’t Over Yet

Maybe everybody who gets the shot should also receive an American flag pin. And those who shun the vaccine—or undermine it, like Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado—should stop wearing them entirely.

A Republican such as her who has prattled about “needle Nazis” might not seem so remarkable anymore. But even as much of America seems to be reaching some kind of pandemic stability, her state has moved back into the red.

The experts can only offer educated guesses why COVID cases are rising in Colorado while declining in other parts of the country. And they can only surmise why the state is also seeing a huge increase in medical urgencies of all kinds.