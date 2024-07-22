Slash’s 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter’s Heartbreaking Final Post After Her Death

Guns ‘N Roses lead guitarist Slash revealed that his 25-year-old stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, whom he shares with partner Meegan Hodges, died this week—and just hours after the tragic loss was announced, Knight’s final words were posted to her personal Instagram page.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry,” Knight wrote in what appeared to be scheduled post. “Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable,” she also wrote, “May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.”

Slash had just announced her death via Instagram three hours before the post appeared on Knight’s page. “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, California, on July 19, 2024,” he wrote in the post.

The guitarist also called his stepdaughter “an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul” before requesting privacy for the family as they grieved. He also asked that “social media speculation” about her death “be kept to a minimum.”

Knight passed away at a personal residence, the New York Post reported, but no further information has been revealed. Knight’s mother Meegan Rhodes commented on Knight’s post, “MY BABY GIRL! 🕊️🤍I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I'M SO SORRY.”

Though Slash requested minimal online speculation, Knight’s post only added fuel to that fire, as commenters are already making assumptions.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.