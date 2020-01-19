‘Slave Play’ Creator Jeremy O. Harris Blasts Louis C.K., Page Six After Disgraced Comic Sees Show

Read it at Twitter
Jeremy O. Harris, who wrote Broadway’s Slave Play, isn’t happy that disgraced comic Louis C.K. scored a ticket to the show—or with a Page Six item about it. In a series of tweets, Harris first knocked the performer—who became a #MeToo figure for masturbating in front of women—for showing up, asking rhetorically whether he had pleasured himself during the play. Page Six wrote up the spat and said an unnamed spokesperson for the show reported that Louis C.K. was “a perfect gentleman” who even bought an elderly woman water. That did not sit will well with Harris, who pointed out in a follow-up tweet that “he’s a sex offender who returned to society with school shooting jokes and not apologies” and that “over 10 different women accused CK of misconduct.” Harris said he used to be a fan of the comic, but no longer. “Fuck you CK,” he added.