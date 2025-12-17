Slayer Statute Could Strip Nick Reiner’s Inheritance in Double Murder Case

New footage shows Nick Reiner inside a gas station shortly before police arrested and charged him with the murders of his parents, Hollywood director Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70. In the footage, Nick Reiner, 32, is seen pacing while waiting in line at a gas station to purchase a blue drink that appears to be Gatorade. He is gripping a red backpack while dressed in a baseball cap, a black and green jacket with white stripes, and jeans. The footage was captured moments before he was arrested, ABC News reports. Another video shows police ordering Reiner to the ground on the sidewalk and arresting him. Before his death, Rob and Nick Reiner allegedly got into a loud argument at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party. The three left the party at an unknown time, but another video shows Nick Reiner walking past a gas station holding a dark bag instead of the red backpack around midnight. It is unclear if that gas station is the one he went into to purchase the drink. Nick Reiner checked into a hotel room around 4 a.m. on Sunday, which was later found “full of blood.” He was arrested Sunday night and charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1New Video Shows Nick Reiner Moments Before Murder ArrestCAUGHT ON FILMThe footage was taken just before he was apprehended, ABC News reports.
- 2Couple Beat Astonishing Odds to Win Lottery Millions TwiceRichard Davies and Faye Stevenson-Davies beat the odds in a rare double lottery win.
Partner updateAD BY FlavCityThese Protein Powders Are Actually Really Delicious CAPITAL OF YUMFlavCity is on a mission to make healthy choices approachable, fun, and craveably delicious.
- 3Slayer Statute Could Strip Nick Reiner's Massive InheritanceESTATE BATTLEAccused Killer, Nick Reiner may be blocked from inheriting parents’ estate due to the California slayer statute.
- 4Dem Lawmaker Begs Voters Not to Confuse Him With MAGA Twin NO JOKEHe was forced to get ahead of any potential cases of mistaken identity after his brother announced a foray into Republican politics.
Shop with ScoutedTreat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Holiday Sale GOOD VIBES ONLYFrom vibrators to male massagers, score up to 50 percent off during the luxury sexual wellness brand’s biggest sale of the year.
- 5Veteran Skydivers Killed in Mid-Air Parachute AccidentFATAL JUMPTheir parachutes became entangled during their descent.
- 6Study Finds Older Americans Are Driving Online ConspiraciesNOT OK BOOMERS!Younger Americans tend to be more focused on issues as opposed to conspiracies and partisan politics.
- 7Beloved Sports Reporter and Husband Found Dead in Their HomeBELOVED TALENTChristina Chambers and her husband were found dead in their home in Hoover, Alabama.
- 8Airline Slapped with $85k Fine for Jet Lost 13 Years AgoDUDE, WHERE'S MY JET?The airline may not have even known it owned the plane in the first place.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s CrossWave *Actually* Replaces Your Mop & VacuumSMARTER NOT HARDERThe Bissell CrossWave OmniForce is an all-in-one cleaner engineered with next-level suction and dynamic mopping for the ultimate clean every time.
- 9Hollywood Icon Dies Age 82 After Cancer BattleSEE YOU IN THE COSMOSGil Gerard was best known as the star of sci-fi franchise “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.”
- 10Warner Bros. Snubs Trump Pal’s $78B Buyout BidPARREDNetflix had already reached an agreement with the “Harry Potter” owners before rivals swooped in.
Winning the lottery once is rare enough. For one couple it’s now happened twice. Richard Davies, 49, and his wife, Faye Stevenson-Davies, 43, have become two-time winners after collecting a second £1 million ($1.3 million) prize from the United Kingdom’s National Lottery, CNN reported. The couple first struck it rich in 2018 after winning the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw. On Tuesday, they found themselves back in the winners’ circle again—a phenomenon so rare that experts told CNN the odds of pulling it off twice are roughly 1 in 24 trillion, or 2.6 billion times less likely than being struck twice by lightning. Despite their jaw-dropping luck, Davies and Stevenson-Davies, from Brecon, in Wales, say their lives aren’t about to change dramatically. They told CNN they plan to keep working even on Christmas Day. Davies will continue to clock seven days a week as a mail courier, while Stevenson-Davies works as a mental health professional. After their first win, the couple said they spent a portion of the money helping friends and family and making charitable donations. This time around, they’re keeping their plans open-ended. “This time, who knows?” they said. “We’ll take our time and enjoy the moment.”
Most protein powders suffer from three main issues: confusing ingredients, difficulty mixing, and weird aftertastes. FlavCity has tackled all three with the All-In-One Protein Smoothie Powder. These smoothies are made without hidden “junk”—only real-food ingredients for flavor and function. Every scoop is free from inflammatory oils, artificial sweeteners, gums, fillers, and anything that doesn’t serve your health. It blends seamlessly with milk, allowing you to skip the blender and get on with your day faster. Because flavor is in the name, FlavCity prides itself on crafting tastes to obsess over. The All-In-One Protein Smoothie Powder comes in seven regular grass-fed whey-based flavors and two plant-based alternative flavors, from vanilla cream to butter coffee. Each is naturally sweetened with monk fruit and stevia, so you can satisfy your sweet tooth without a weird aftertaste or sugar crash.
Each bag has twenty servings per container, which nets out to about $3 per serving–way cheaper than whatever you’re picking up on the way back from the gym. So when you’re looking for better-for-you food that’s easy and delicious, try out FlavCity Protein Smoothies.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Slayer Statute Could Strip Nick Reiner’s Inheritance in Double Murder Case
A California law designed to prevent killers from profiting off their crimes could block Nick Reiner from inheriting from his parents’ estate if he is convicted, legal experts told People. Reiner was arrested Monday on suspicion of murdering his parents, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, in their Los Angeles home. Estate and trusts attorney Sean Weissbart told People the law is straightforward: “If you kill someone that you’re going to inherit from, you lose your inheritance and any right to serve as a fiduciary of their estate.” The statute does not require a final criminal conviction to take effect, Weissbart added, meaning a civil ruling could apply “even if there was not yet a felony conviction.” While the Reiners’ will has not been made public, Weissbart said that if the estate were split evenly among the couple’s four children, Nick Reiner would likely be disqualified, leaving the remaining siblings to divide the inheritance. Nick Reiner appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, but his official arraignment has been delayed until January.
A Democratic city councilor from Indianapolis has warned constituents not to mistake him for his MAGA-supporting twin brother, who has also entered politics as a Republican. In a video message posted to X, Councilman Nick Roberts, 25, said he wanted to address a situation that has caused “a lot of confusion.” “So, my identical brother Nate has recently decided to get involved in Republican politics. And yes, I promise this is real and not a joke. While this might seem ridiculous for a lot of reasons, it’s been very confusing because we look similar, because he’s a Republican, because a lot of people didn’t know I was a twin in the first place,” he said. Calling the political divide “something we’ve had to deal with,” he told followers that if they “see someone who looks like me at a Republican event, or definitely if they’re wearing a MAGA hat, it is not me, it is him.” His brother Nathan Roberts, co-founder of anti-immigration group Save Heritage Indiana, has not commented on the video, but he was spotted speaking in support of Republicans’ redistricting plans at a state elections committee hearing earlier this month.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. this holiday season or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day of the year, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going (and the stress low) through the holiday season and beyond. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. Fortunately, right now, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off Lelo’s luxe items during its biggest sale of the year.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with 12 different vibration settings, ranging from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more. The best part? In addition to up to half off a huge selection of toys, you’ll also receive a free Sona 2 toy with your purchase. Double the pleasure, double the fun.
Two veteran skydivers died after a mid-air accident in Fano, near Venice, Italy, after their parachutes became entangled during a group jump, the New York Post reported. Ermes Zampa, 70, a skydiving instructor with 2,000 jumps and three decades of experience, and Violetta Laiketsion, 63, a Brazilian former athlete who had completed 6,000 jumps, were killed on Dec. 14. The pair had taken part in a jump with 12 other skydivers, with Zampa being the first to jump and Laiketsion the last. Their parachutes became entangled about 30 meters, or 98 feet, above the ground. Roberto Mascio, director of Skydive Fano, said authorities had taken video footage of the incident recorded at the airfield. “In the footage, you could see the two canopies touching and then collapsing. In that situation, you’re really too close to the ground to make a decision, there’s very little time,” said Mascio. He said only seconds passed between impact and crash, calling it a “disaster.” “Lately, accidents are mainly due to human error; all it takes is a moment of distraction, and you don’t realize how close you are to another canopy,” Mascio added. Police are reviewing the footage as an investigation is underway.
Older Americans who are worried about young people’s social media use should probably take a hard look at their own online habits, according to a new study. Older users are more likely to promote political polarization, and to embrace conspiracy theories about UFO, aliens, the Illuminati, the Earth being flat, “alternative knowledge,” and more, the study found. Artificial intelligence platform Socialprofiler analyzed 756 million public profiles across Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok. The study found that posts by millennials and Gen Xers are more slanted toward traditional partisan politics, whereas Gen Z tended to be more issue-forced, engaging with progressive causes such as climate change and LGBTQ+ rights. Younger generations also tended to be more interested in esoteric content like tarot readings, witchcraft, and spiritualism. It wasn’t immediately clear why older users tended to gravitate more toward conspiracy theories, the study’s authors said, but they plan to conduct follow-up research.
A beloved sports reporter and her husband were found dead at their home on Tuesday morning in a suspected murder-suicide. Police said that Christina Chambers, a former sports reporter for WBRC 6, and her husband, Johnny Rimes, sustained gunshot wounds inside their home in Hoover, Alabama. The couple’s three-year-old son was also found in their home, but was unharmed. Authorities suspect the incident was a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing. Chambers, who had also taught broadcast journalism at Thompson High School in Hoover, was beloved in the community and had even received the Adviser of the Year award in 2024 from the Alabama Scholastic Press Association. Chambers joined WBRC in 2015 and worked primarily on its “Sideline” segment, which platformed local sports with live news coverage. U.S. Senator Katie Boyd Britt, who represents Alabama, shared a statement about Chambers’ death in a post on X. “Tragic news. Please join me in keeping Christina’s friends, family, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” Britt wrote. “I’m also praying for the entire @WBRCnews team as they mourn the loss of a former colleague and friend.”
An airport has given an airline a huge fine for losing one of its planes there for over a decade, the Daily Mail reports. Air India has been slapped with an $85,000 fee for a parked 737-200 left at Kolkata Airport in 2012. The plane had belonged to the carrier Indian Airlines, which in 2007 merged with Air India, and was later rented to the Indian postal service, India Post. The 43-year-old plane was omitted from records, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said, meaning the airline may have never known it owned it. According to the Times of India, he said, “Though disposal of an old aircraft is not unusual, this one is—for it’s an aircraft that we didn’t even know we owned it until recently." The Daily Mail reports, “One X user, Trinidade Gois, posted a photo of the jet, saying: ‘Last week Air India completed the sale and transfer of this B737-200 (VT-EHH) that had been grounded at CCU since 2012. Delivered to Indian Airlines in 1982, then on to Alliance Air, until it was converted into a freighter and flew with India Post titles. Apparently, the aircraft’s ownership lay forgotten for years.’” The plane is intended for training engineers, the Times reports.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Cyber Week is the best time to save on big-ticket items like TVs, furniture, and yes, cleaning devices. Fortunately, the deals are extended this year, and Bissell’s huge sale is one of the best we’ve seen. For a limited time, the Bissell CrossWave OmniForce is up to 52 percent off. This powerful multi-surface cleaner effectively replaces vacuuming and mopping with one sleek machine that delivers a faster, deeper, and more efficient clean.
The Bissell CrossWave OmniForce wet-dry vac blends vacuuming and mopping to tackle everyday cleaning of wet and dry messes. Plus, not only does it sweep up crumbs, dirt, and pet dander, but it also mops away spills and pet accidents—and actually sanitizes—a must for cold and flu season.
This all-in-one cleaning hero is a game-changer for parents and pet owners who need to tackle tough-to-clean fur, paw prints, and spills all in one go—and on a daily basis. At up to 55 percent off for the post-Black Friday sale event, the CrossWave OmniForce is a no-brainer. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen this year, so now’s the time to invest in a cleaner space for the holidays and beyond.
If you’re looking for a more compact device, Bissell is also offering a slew of deals right now, including discounts on its beloved range of portable carpet and upholstery cleaners (think the Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner).
Gil Gerard, the Hollywood star best known as the wisecracking star of sci-fi series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, died on Tuesday at the age of 82 after a battle with a “rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer,” his wife Janet announced in a Facebook post. The Arkansas-born star died at his home in Georgia shortly after receiving the diagnosis, with his wife claiming there were “only days” between “the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death.” She added, “No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have never been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely.” In a statement written by the late actor following his death, shared by Janet, Gerard wrote, “My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying. My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. He added: “It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has.” Gerard advised fans not to “waste time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love,” before signing off with a promise to “See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”
Warner Bros. Discovery has rejected a purchase offer from Paramount, saying Netflix’s bid is still the better option. Paramount made a hostile, all-cash approach for the entire Warner Bros. business of $77.9 billion, on Dec. 8 at $30 a share. Netflix, meanwhile, had already agreed to take its Studios and HBO Max streaming platform for $72 billion, a deal that executives at Warner still think is the better offer. On Wednesday, the board recommended that shareholders reject the Paramount bid, orchestrated by Chief Executive David Ellison and his father, Larry, a friend of President Donald Trump. Warner execs told investors that Paramount had “consistently misled” them, called the deal “illusory,” and said it posed a potential danger to the business if it were to accept. According to The Wall Street Journal, the letter of rejection filed by Warner Bros. said Paramount’s documents submitted in the bid “contain gaps, loopholes and limitations that put you, our shareholders, and our company at risk.” It added, “The terms of the Netflix merger are superior,” adding, “The [Paramount] offer provides inadequate value and imposes numerous, significant risks and costs on [Warner].”