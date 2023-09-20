Slaying of Chicago Family of 4 ‘Not a Random Incident’: Cops
‘TOP PRIORITY’
Police believe that a family of four found shot to death in their Illinois home on Sunday night were likely targeted, they said Tuesday. The family—two adults, their two children, and their three dogs—were found with gunshot wounds in Romeoville, a quiet village about 30 miles southwest of Chicago. Investigators do not consider the case a murder-suicide, Deputy Chief Chris Burne of the Romeoville Police Department said at a news conference. “We were able to determine this was not a random incident and there was no cause for a shelter in place order,” Burne said. “This incident is the police department’s top priority.” The family, reportedly recent transplants to Romeoville from Westmont, were identified as Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two boys, ages 7 and 9. A former neighbor told CBS 2 on Tuesday that the family were “just really good people,” and that it had been difficult for her to process the tragedy. “You can’t,” said Lisa Maicke. “You can’t when somebody’s trying to do better for their family, and this happens. It’s horrible.”