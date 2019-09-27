TIME FOR BED

Give Your Bed an Upgrade With Mattresses, Pillows, and More on Sale at Brooklyn Bedding

Everything in this sale was made to give you the best night’s sleep you can get.

One of life’s greatest pleasures is getting into bed after a long day and sinking into your cushy mattress. If you need some help keeping your bed at its best, might we suggest the 25% off sitewide sale from Brooklyn Bedding

if you’re more in the market for bed accessories, the brand has a plethora of pillows to choose from. The Talalaly Latex Pillow is on sale for $67 and is made with eco-friendly, sustainable latex that’s hypoallergenic. Choose from high or low loft, depending on your sleep preferences, and enjoy a moisture-wicking, antimicrobial cover for all those sweaty sleepers on there. Cozy up to a new mattress, like the cooling hybrid Brooklyn Aurora, starting at $750. This advanced mattress offers you three levels of firmness so even the Goldilocks in your life can enjoy it. It combines responsive, copper-infused foam with two layers of body-contouring memory foam and a layer of supportive coils. It’s basically like sleeping in a giant hug. When it comes to sleeping well, get yourself some bed upgrades during this sale. | Shop at Brooklyn Bedding >

