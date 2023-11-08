‘Sleep No More’ to Close After 5,000 Performances
UNTIMELY RIPPED
Sleep No More, the New York City immersive show created by English theater company Punchdrunk adapted from Shakespeare’s Macbeth, will close on January 28, 2024, after 13 years, 5,000 performances, and an estimated 2 million visitors. The show, in which up to 400 audience members a night are corralled through a variety of bloody and dramatic scenes, is closing because of rising production costs and a determination not to raise ticket prices, producer Jonathan Hochwald told The New York Times. “It’s an enormous undertaking with hundreds of employees,” Hochwald said. Producers are uncertain if they will host another major show in the McKittrick Hotel in West Chelsea, though the venue’s bars and late-night shows will carry on. “We want more than anything to finish up strong and to leave a great legacy,” Hochwald told the Times.