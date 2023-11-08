CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Sleep No More’ to Close After 5,000 Performances

    UNTIMELY RIPPED

    The Daily Beast

    Actors Eric Jackson Bradley and Tori Sparks perform the parts of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth in a production of "Sleep No More" in New York July 25, 2011.

    Lucas Jackson/Reuters

    Sleep No More, the New York City immersive show created by English theater company Punchdrunk adapted from Shakespeare’s Macbeth, will close on January 28, 2024, after 13 years, 5,000 performances, and an estimated 2 million visitors. The show, in which up to 400 audience members a night are corralled through a variety of bloody and dramatic scenes, is closing because of rising production costs and a determination not to raise ticket prices, producer Jonathan Hochwald told The New York Times. “It’s an enormous undertaking with hundreds of employees,” Hochwald said. Producers are uncertain if they will host another major show in the McKittrick Hotel in West Chelsea, though the venue’s bars and late-night shows will carry on. “We want more than anything to finish up strong and to leave a great legacy,” Hochwald told the Times.

    Read it at The New York Times