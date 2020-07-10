Sleeping Giants Leader Apologizes for Not Treating Co-Founder Who Quit ‘Fairly’
The leader of Sleeping Giants—the social-media campaign that has successfully urged companies to ditch ads from conservative news sites—apologized Friday after the group’s co-founder announced her departure in a post accusing him of cutting her out of the movement she helped build. In the statement, Matt Rivitz admitted Nandini Jammi “clearly deserves a lot more credit than she has gotten for her groundbreaking work with Sleeping Giants.” “I’d like to apologize to her and to anyone who may have felt this way during the course of this campaign as volunteers or as followers,” he wrote.
Jammi revealed Thursday that she was leaving the organization in a Medium post that recounted how Rivitz denied her credit for helping him start the movement. “I want to show you how a woman of color almost disappeared from the movement she built, and what you can achieve when you refuse to follow the rules your white male ‘leader’ sets for you,” she wrote, adding that he “gaslighted me out of the movement we built together.”