Sleepless Trump, 80, Begs People to Come to His Party After Humiliating Disaster

President Donald Trump spent the night begging people to come to his party after most of the musicians and three states dropped out.

The 80-year-old president stayed up for most of the night after his birthday on Sunday, during which he hosted a UFC event on the South Lawn at the White House that didn’t see the main fight start until after midnight.

About two hours later, several pro-White House X accounts gushed with pride that the president was still awake.

MAGA Voice/X

“BREAKING,” said profile MAGA Voice, which has 1.4 million followers on the platform. “Around 3:00 AM President Trump boards Air Force One on his way to France for G7. TRUMP IS AN ABSOLUTE MACHINE. HE NEVER STOPS WORKING.”

Trump flew to Évian-les-Bains in France directly from the UFC, where he will take part in the G7 summit alongside leaders from France, Canada, Germany, Italy, the U.K., and Japan.

The Daily Beast has long raised concerns about the president’s sleeping patterns. He is vociferous on Truth Social long after dark and into the hours when most people would expect to be asleep.

Analysis by the Beast found that in April, the president posted during traditional sleeping hours on 83 percent of nights, suggesting that if he is writing and sharing them himself, he must be regularly having badly disturbed nights’ sleep.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

He only proved this point further with his latest plea to Americans, begging them to come to the America 250 celebrations he is throwing this summer. He posted on Truth Social at 6.32 a.m. on the East Coast of the U.S., where he’d taken off from on his way to France.

“Wednesday, June 24th, will be the ‘kick off’ of our summer-long Celebration of 250 Years of American Independence!” he said.

“Come and enjoy a night filled with beautiful music from our talented U.S. Army and Marine Corps Military Bands (ONLY THE HITS THAT YOU KNOW AND LOVE!), the highly gifted Christopher Macchio, and our friend, Lee Greenwood, performing the Greatest Hit of All Time, GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump appeared to get some rest in during the exciting back-and-forth NBA game last week. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“You will also bear witness to impressive Military flyovers featuring precision Fighter Jets and Stealth Bombers, which will be flown by our U.S. Military Pilots, who have proven to be the most Elite Pilots anywhere in the World.

“This Patriotic Tribute will take place on the Main Stage at the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair located on our Majestic National Mall, in what is now one of the safest Cities in the World, Washington, D.C., which we are beautifying to levels never seen before.”

Preparations are underway on the National Mall. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump then followed it up two minutes later with another post inviting people to come once again. This time, however, he noted that “We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!”

Trump appeared to fall asleep during the UFC fight, resting his eyes as he sat next to its boss, Dana White, ringside.

The president has appeared to doze off in public on a number of occasions since returning to office, including at an NBA finals game in New York and during meetings at the Oval Office.

Trump is having a summer of big U.S. events. Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His comment about acts comes after a mass exodus of artists from the opening concert of the 250th celebration.

The proceedings were due to kick off with the music event featuring artists including Martina McBride, The Commodores, Young MC, and Bret Michaels, but six dropped out over concerns that the event was too partisan.

Washington, North Carolina, and Oregon also pulled out of the state fair, with Oregon citing fears of partisanship.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.