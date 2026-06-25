Sleepless Trump, 80, Brags at 5:30 AM About His Shouting Match With GOP Senator

Donald Trump appears to have had a restless night before hitting Truth Social bright and early to boast about his tiff with a rebel Republican senator.

The perennially online president, 80, signed off just before midnight Wednesday with a message of commiseration after two massive earthquakes hit Venezuela.

He wrote that the disaster had “left a devastating number of deaths” and that his administration “will be there for our new and great friends.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

He then clocked up just five hours and 45 minutes before posting—at 5.30 a.m. on Thursday—about his fiery shouting match with Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana the day before.

“After testy exchange, Senate hands Trump win by rejecting bill to rein in his war on Iran,” the president posted.

He attached an article with that headline from pro-MAGA outlet Just the News, which reported on the Senate’s decision Wednesday to reject a renewed effort to rein in the president’s war on Iran.

Cassidy did not deny that Trump had called him a "lunatic" during their row Wednesday. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Cassidy had prompted Trump’s fury Tuesday as one of four Republicans the president branded “losers” for crossing the aisle to pass an earlier resolution—one that directs Trump to withdraw American forces from the conflict unless Congress explicitly authorizes it to continue.

That fury boiled over at a closed-door GOP lunch on Wednesday at which Trump rounded on the senators who let the resolution pass and on Cassidy in particular.

Trump demanded to know why anyone would back the proposals. “I stood and said, ‘Is that a rhetorical question or would you like to really know?’” Cassidy later recounted. The resulting exchange apparently grew loud enough that a senator beside him pulled him back into his seat.

Cassidy admitted to having “lost my temper.” Trump said he’d raised his voice too. Pressed by reporters on claims Trump had called him a “lunatic,” Cassidy didn’t deny it. “I make no apologies for standing up to the president,” he said, explaining that he’d asked about the course of the war. “If someone tries to bully me into not asking that question, I’m not going to accept that either.”

His defiance didn’t hold. The senator returned that night, after attending a White House briefing from Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff, and helped back a separate war powers measure—handing Trump the climbdown he wanted inside 24 hours.

Trump’s glee over Cassidy’s retreat masks what the week’s votes actually did and didn’t do. Tuesday’s resolution started in the House, cleared the Senate, and now stands as the formal position of both chambers: no wider war on Iran without a congressional vote.

Wednesday’s resolution, meanwhile, was a separate Senate bill that never passed, so declining to take it up does not affect the earlier measure.

The distinction barely matters anyway. Tuesday’s vote was for a “concurrent resolution”—it records what Congress thinks, but never reaches the president’s desk and so does not actually compel Trump to do anything at all.