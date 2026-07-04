Sleepless Trump Begins July 4 With Bizarre Attack on Dems

Donald Trump spent the early hours of Independence Day firing off meme-like attacks at Democrats who threaten Republicans in upcoming elections.

At 2:11 a.m., Trump shared a side-by-side image on Truth Social comparing Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff to Pee-wee Herman, the eccentric fictional character portrayed by late comedian Paul Reubens.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Eight minutes later, at 2:19 a.m., inspiration struck once again, and the 80-year-old president uploaded another post comparing Texas State Rep. James Talarico to MAD Magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman. The image of Talarico appeared digitally altered to show him missing a tooth.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Neither post included a caption.

The late-night social media barrage came just hours after Trump delivered a speech at Mount Rushmore, where he warned supporters of a growing “communist menace” in America and framed the nation’s upcoming midterm elections as a fight for the country’s future.

But by the middle of the night, the president had turned his attention to two Democrats whose political rise has increasingly threatened the Republican Party.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Ossoff, who is seeking re-election in Georgia, has emerged as one of Trump’s most outspoken critics. During a June 27 rally in Savannah, the senator accused Trump of breaking promises to lower costs and pursuing power rather than leadership.

“A president who’s embarked on this unmistakable project not to lead us, but to rule us,” Ossoff said.

The Georgia Democrat has largely brushed aside Trump’s attacks. After Trump recently dubbed him “Os(jerk!)off,” Ossoff told TMZ that he does not “care about nicknames.”

“What I care about is that we have a disgraced president, humiliated on the world stage, who’s making Americans pay more for gas and groceries and health care while he and his family rake in billions of dollars,” he said.

Jon Ossoff Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Ossoff holds a major lead in polling for the Georgia Senate race. He has vastly outraised Republican Rep. Mike Collins, with $60 million in total donations to Collins’ $4.9 million.

Talarico has also found himself a frequent target of Trump’s taunts. In March, Trump called the Texas Democrat a “fraud” and falsely claimed he was vegan. After Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured the Republican Senate nomination, Trump again attacked Talarico, calling him “insulting to Jesus Christ” and comparing him to Alfred E. Neuman - the same joke he recycled on Independence Day.

James Talarico speaks during a rally in San Antonio, Texas RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Talarico has dismissed the attacks.

“People across the spectrum, across the state, are tired of this politics as professional wrestling,” he said during a June MS NOW appearance.

“You got these old guys lathered up in their fake tan, throwing corny nicknames at each other,” he added. “And those corny nicknames, they don’t lower the price of groceries, they don’t lower the price of gas.”

Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico speaks during the Texas Democratic Convention San Antonio Express-News/Hearst /San Antonio Express-News via Get