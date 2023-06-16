Sleepy Teen Driver Caused Crash That Killed Her Dad, Siblings

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Associated Press
The crash that killed a dad and three of his children in Idaho over the weekend was caused by his teen daughter who likely fell asleep at the wheel. An accident report says that Dakota Miller, 17, “drove off the highway, striking a large pile of rocks, sending the vehicle airborne. The vehicle struck another large pile of rocks, flipping the vehicle over end and landing upside down in the Salmon River.” The Associated Press reports that water filled the vehicle drowning Dakota, her father Calvin, and two younger children identified in a GoFundMe as 10-year-old Jack Miller and 8-year-old Delilah.