‘Slender Man’ Attacker Goes Missing After Cutting Off Monitoring Bracelet

Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.23.25 4:08PM EST 
Madison Police Department
Madison Police Department

Morgan Geyser, who stabbed their sixth-grade friend a decade ago in an attempt to appease the fictional character Slender Man, has been reported missing. Geyser, 23, who is transgender, cut off their monitoring bracelet and left a group home Saturday night, according to the Madison Police Department. They were last seen around 8 p.m. with an adult acquaintance. In 2014, Geyser and their friend Anissa Weier lured their classmate Payton Leutner to a park in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where Geyser stabbed her. The children were all 12 years old at the time, and Leutner survived the attack after being found by a cyclist. Geyser and Weier later told investigators they feared Slender Man would harm their families if they didn’t stab their friend. Geyser pleaded guilty to first-degree homicide and was placed in a psychiatric institution and sentenced to 40 years. In July, a judge approved a conditional release plan for Geyser, despite staff at the psychiatric institution filing a petition to revoke it, citing concerns that Geyser had been reading a “dark novel” and was allegedly in communication with a man outside the facility. Geyser was placed in a group home where they were supposed to remain until 2058. The Madison Police Department was notified of Geyser’s disappearance on Sunday morning.

New Study Says TikTok Videos Are Fueling ‘Brain Rot’
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 11.23.25 4:02PM EST 
Published 11.23.25 4:01PM EST 
The download page for the TikTok app
The download page for the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The more TikTok videos and Instagram reels you’re watching, the less you’re learning. Researchers have directly linked what they refer to as “brain rot” to short-form video content on social media apps like TikTok, Instagram, and more, a recent study from the American Psychological Association revealed. Researchers analyzed results from 98,299 participants across 71 studies and found that those who watch more social media videos have poorer cognitive function and shorter attention spans. For all age groups, consuming too much online content also directly correlates to social isolation, lower life satisfaction, self-esteem, and body image, researchers noted. “According to this framework, repeated exposure to highly stimulating, fast-paced content may contribute to habituation, in which users become desensitized to slower, more effortful cognitive tasks such as reading, problem solving, or deep learning,” researchers wrote. As of 2025, TikTok counts well over a billion monthly users and Instagram has at least 2 billion.

This Avant-Garde Compact Espresso Machine Is the Ultimate Gift For Your Favorite Caffeine Lover
Scouted Staff
Published 11.21.25 6:03PM EST 
Demi espresso machine from Terra Kaffe on a countertop next to a sink and a cutting board with an avocado
Terra Kaffe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From gift cards to French presses to coffee makers, there’s no shortage of holiday gifting options for caffeine fanatics. But if you’re looking for something that marries bold design with brewing precision, it’s hard to beat Demi from Terra Kaffe. This compact, artful espresso machine can make any kitchen feel like a gourmet café, delivering tasty drinks with function, form, and no unnecessary fuss.

While most at-home coffee setups rely on pods, Demi runs on fresh whole beans, giving you barista-level flavor without any plastic waste. It also offers the largest menu of any compact automatic machine, brewing espresso, lungo, Americano, and drip coffee at the push of a button. Best of all, its compact design makes this a truly versatile machine that can fit perfectly in apartments, small kitchens, and tight counters. Less clutter, less upkeep, fewer headaches—what more can you ask for?

Demi - Compact Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Buy At Terra Kaffe

Whether you’re grabbing a gift for your favorite caffeine aficionado or upgrading your own routine, there’s never been a better time to purchase a Demi. Terra Kaffe’s Black Friday sale takes $250 off the machine, making it a must-have for the season.

MMA Fighter, 31, Dies After Sustaining Injury During Match
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.23.25 3:05PM EST 
Isaac Johnson
Isaac Johnson/ Facebook

An MMA fighter collapsed during a match in Cicero, Illinois, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Isaac T. Johnson, 31, died on Saturday at 12:01 a.m. at Loyola University Medical Center after sustaining injuries during a fight at the Matador Fighter Challenge at Cicero Stadium. “I’m still processing this. I just don’t know,” event promoter Joe Goytia told The Athletic. According to Goytia, Johnson had passed all required pre-fight physical examinations before his Friday match, which was his first scheduled fight. He collapsed in the third round against amateur MMA fighter Corey Newell, and an ambulance was called at around 8:38 p.m. local time. “I really didn’t see them land anything that would have been like ‘Wow, that’s what did it,’” Goytia said, describing the fight as a “slug fest.” Johnson’s cause of death has not been released, but an autopsy has been scheduled. Following Johnson’s collapse, the remaining fights were delayed by 30 minutes, but the show proceeded. “I know all the protocols were followed correctly, but in this case, it didn’t work,” Gotyia said.

Grammy Winner Reveals Health Crisis That Forced Tour Cancelation
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.23.25 1:21PM EST 
Donald Glover performs onstage at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2025 Day 1 held at Dodger Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Katie Flores/Katie Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, revealed several health scares that led him to cancel his 2024 New World Tour. During a performance at rapper Tyler, the Creator’s music festival, the 42-year-old Grammy winner recounted how he experienced “really bad pain” in his head during a show last year. He still managed to complete the performance, but later learned at the hospital that he had suffered a stroke. “The first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx,’” the musician and actor said on stage in Louisiana in a video circulating on social media, referring to a stroke the Academy Award–winning actor suffered in 2023. After learning about his own stroke, Glover discovered by accident that he had a hole in his heart when he went to the hospital for a broken foot. “They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one,” Glover said about his survival. In September 2024, Glover postponed his tour and later canceled it, writing in a statement that his “path to recovery” should be taken “seriously.”

Augustinus Bader’s Ultra-Coveted Rich Cream Is 25% Off Right Now
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 11.21.25 6:37PM EST 
Augustinus Bader Sale | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Augustinus Bader.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re into beauty, you’ve almost certainly seen that infamous blue and gold bottle that houses stem cell scientist Augustinus Bader’s luxe face cream on social media, in your facialist’s lobby, or in your best friend’s medicine cabinet. There’s a reason (actually... a few reasons) that almost every beauty editor I know raves about this. For the record, I own both versions of the ubiquitous cream—The Cream and The Rich Cream—and I regret to inform you that, yes, they actually are worth every penny. If you haven’t tried the brand yet, now’s the perfect time because you can score the iconic creams (and other products from the brand) for 25 percent off during Dermstore’s Holiday sale. Use the code JOY at checkout to unlock the discount. Best of all? Both The Cream and The Rich Cream are on sale in all three sizes, so if you’re not ready to invest in the larger size, you can test the waters with the 15ML ($76, $96) or 30ML ($148, $185)to see how you like it first.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 50ML
Down From $300
See At Dermstore

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Just like all of the brand’s science-forward skincare products, The Cream is infused with Augustinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8® (Trigger Factor Complex), “a potent cocktail of high-grade vitamins, amino acids and synthesized versions of skin molecules that is the result of 30 years of innovation and research.” Both versions of The Cream boost the body’s natural renewal process, resulting in softened fine lines, lifted skin, improved texture, and a more balanced moisture level. I, too, can attest to the blue bottle’s skin-enhancing virtues: I’ve been loyal to The Rich Cream for over a year, and it’s the only moisturizer I’ve ever run out of three times. Find out what all the hype is about while it’s discounted at Dermstore during its pre-Black Friday holiday sale.

This is an excerpt from an existing article. Click Here >

‘ShamWow!’ Guy Launches Congressional Run
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.23.25 10:24AM EST 
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Vince Shlomi, "The Shamwow Guy" attends the exclusive opening of the Renaissance New York Hotel 57 on September 17, 2009 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Alison Brod PR

The infomercial pitchman behind “ShamWow!” is officially running for Congress. Filings released Friday show that 61-year-old Vince Offer, who also goes by Offer Vince Shlomi, has registered to run in the Republican primary for Texas’ 31st District—using his famous nickname on the paperwork. The man behind promoting absorbent towels will be running as a Republican against Congressman John Carter, 81, who has served in office since 2003. Beyond the “ShamWow!” towels, Offer is also the commercial face of the “Slap Chop” kitchen gadget, the “Schticky” lint roller, a liquid cleaner called “InVinceable,” and another kitchen tool called the “Crank Chop.” He also directed and starred in the 1999 film The Underground Comedy Movie, which holds a “rotten” score of 33 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. He was arrested in 2009 in Miami for allegedly beating up a prostitute who tried to bite out his tongue, but prosecutors did not press charges. Offer revealed his approach to advertising his products in an interview with CNBC, saying, “I’ve been to those flea markets, and nice doesn’t get people to stop. People stop when you are aggressive and when you bring them in.” Offer is among nine Republicans vying to unseat Carter.

Iconic Drummer Dies at 69
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 11.22.25 7:08PM EST 
Jellybean Johnson
CHARLOTTE, NC - JULY 22: Drummer Jellybean Johnson of Morris Day & The Time performs at PNC Music Pavilion on July 22, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Drummer and producer Jellybean Johnson died suddenly on Friday evening. He was 69. Johnson, whose real name was Garry George Johnson, was best known as the drummer for The Time, but also worked as a producer with artists like Janet Jackson and New Edition. Musician Sheila E. mourned Johnson’s death on Facebook, writing, “With a heavy heart💔💔💔 my dear friend Jellybean passed away a couple of hours ago. We are devastated by this news. 💔💔💔” Susannah Melvoin, vocalist for The Family, of which Johnson was also a member, posted a tribute to Instagram, writing, “I’m absolutely heartbroken! My beautiful brother Jellybean Johnson has passed. This band was and is the kind of Family that believed we all rightfully belonged together in love, music and kindness. Jellybean was the master of loving you like no brother could!” Johnson, who moved to Minneapolis as a child, was recruited to play drums for The Time by Prince, and played a crucial role in the development of the Minneapolis Sound. He would later establish the Minneapolis Sound Museum in 2022.

Driver Dies in Fiery Tesla Crash
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.22.25 6:12PM EST 
Tesla dealership
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A Tesla driver died in Buckeye, Arizona, after their electric vehicle crashed and caught fire, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. The unknown Tesla model crashed at an intersection around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the outlet. The driver, who died at the scene, was the only person inside the vehicle. A hazmat crew was required to extinguish the lithium battery blaze. These fires, caused by a chemical reaction called thermal runaway, are known to be difficult to put out. It remains unclear how the accident occurred. Back in August, Elon Musk’s company settled a $329 million lawsuit over a 2019 fatal crash, in which its self-driving software was partially blamed. In September, Tesla settled two more lawsuits where the vehicles’ Autopilot was again indicated to be at fault in two fatal 2019 accidents. Tuesday’s crash further impacts the electric car firm’s safety record, which a study found had the highest fatal crash rate among any other car brand between 2017 and 2022.

Internationally Renowned Italian Singer Dead at 91
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.22.25 3:58PM EST 
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 05: Ornella Vanoni attend "Che Tempo Che Fa" TV Show at Nove Studios on October 05, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Ornella Vanoni, an Italian singer who had international hits like “Senza Fine” and “L’appuntamento,” has died. She was 91. Vanoni, who had a career that spanned seven decades, died of cardiac arrest at her home in Milan, according to Italian outlet La Stampa. The country’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, paid tribute in a Saturday post on X, writing that Vanoni was an “unmistakable voice of our music.” The singer recorded more than 100 albums, selling over 55 million copies—spanning jazz to pop. She shot to fame in 1961 with the hit song “Senza Fine,” made with her former romantic partner, Genovese singer-songwriter Gino Paolo. She was born in Milan in 1937 and started her career as a theater actress, eventually performing on Broadway in 1964. She went on to collaborate with Gil Evans, Herbie Hancock, and George Benson. She twice won the prestigious Italian music accolade, the Tenco Award, which made her the only Italian singer to achieve it as a songwriter and the only woman to win it twice. In her later years, she became a popular television guest due to her unpredictability and her “complete indifference to political correctness,” according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale Dropped Early—Shop Its Best Sale of the Year Before It’s Gone
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 11.20.25 11:39PM EST 
Lululemon Black Friday Sale 2024
Lululemon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s finally here: Lululemon’s Black Friday event 2025 is officially here (and, for the first time, it dropped early!), and we think it’s one of the best sales the brand has ever had—yes, really. Aside from its ‘We Made Too Much Section,’ Lululemon doesn’t really offer sales or discounts, so if you’re a fan of the brand, this is your best chance to score up to 50 percent off women’s and men’s apparel and accessories.

Shop Women’s Cyber Monday
Shop At Lululemon

Shop Men’s Cyber Monday
Shop At Lululemon

The Lululemon early Black Friday sale includes hundreds of items marked down from 20 to 50 percent off, including steeply discounted Wunder Under and Align leggings (two of the brand’s bestsellers), men’s running shorts, chic bomber jackets, and so much more. Of course, because Lululemon rarely goes on sale, stock tends to run out quickly, so we suggest acting fast. Take advantage of Lululemon’s Black Friday markdowns now.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Lawsuit Alleges Meta ‘Lied To Congress’ About Harms To Kids
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.22.25 3:47PM EST 
Meta and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump
Pool/Getty Images

Instagram’s former head of safety and well-being alleged in newly unsealed testimony that Meta had a lax policy for banning accounts that engage in “trafficking of humans for sex.” Vaishnavi Jayakumar testified that it would take 17 strikes on an account for Meta to delete it. “You could incur 16 violations for prostitution and sexual solicitation, and upon the 17th violation, your account would be suspended,” she reportedly testified, according to Time. She added that “by any measure across the industry, [it was] a very, very high strike threshold.” The lawsuit, filed against Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube, represents more than 1,800 plaintiffs. It was filed in the Northern District of California, and the plaintiffs claim that their allegations align with the company’s internal documentation. The suit also alleges Jayakumar reported the platform not having a simple way to report child sexual abuse content, but it was dismissed as being too difficult to solve. In addition, the suit accuses Meta of having “lied to Congress” in 2020 about their platforms heightening levels of anxiety, depression, and loneliness in teen girls, since Meta found conflicting results in a study on users who quit the platforms. Zuckerberg even suggested at one point that “teen time spent be our top goal of 2017,” per a company executive quoted in the brief.

‘South Park’ Creators’ Kendrick Lamar Movie Hits Snag
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.22.25 1:38PM EST 
Published 11.22.25 1:34PM EST 
KENDRICK_BABY_mtq44b
Frazer Harrison/Getty

A live-action comedy from rapper Kendrick Lamar and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone no longer has a release date. The untitled feature, which Paramount previously delayed to next year, is now facing an indefinite delay as the trio continues work on it. “It’s true – we’re moving (again). We’re working hard at finishing the movie,” wrote Parker and Stone’s production company, Park County, in a joint statement with Lamar’s company, PGLang. Music video director Dave Free is also a producer on the film with PGLang. The project was first announced in 2024 with a July 4, 2025, release—landing right on Independence Day. However, three months later, the studio delayed it to March 20, 2026. The film is being written by comedian Vernon Chatman, who has written several episodes of South Park. No cast members or plot details have been released. The Parker and Stone hit show is in the midst of releasing its 28th season, while Lamar earlier this month scored nine Grammy nominations.

