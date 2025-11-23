‘Slender Man’ Attacker Goes Missing After Cutting Off Monitoring Bracelet
ON THE RUN
Morgan Geyser, who stabbed their sixth-grade friend a decade ago in an attempt to appease the fictional character Slender Man, has been reported missing. Geyser, 23, who is transgender, cut off their monitoring bracelet and left a group home Saturday night, according to the Madison Police Department. They were last seen around 8 p.m. with an adult acquaintance. In 2014, Geyser and their friend Anissa Weier lured their classmate Payton Leutner to a park in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where Geyser stabbed her. The children were all 12 years old at the time, and Leutner survived the attack after being found by a cyclist. Geyser and Weier later told investigators they feared Slender Man would harm their families if they didn’t stab their friend. Geyser pleaded guilty to first-degree homicide and was placed in a psychiatric institution and sentenced to 40 years. In July, a judge approved a conditional release plan for Geyser, despite staff at the psychiatric institution filing a petition to revoke it, citing concerns that Geyser had been reading a “dark novel” and was allegedly in communication with a man outside the facility. Geyser was placed in a group home where they were supposed to remain until 2058. The Madison Police Department was notified of Geyser’s disappearance on Sunday morning.