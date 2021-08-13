Relive Your Youth With This Slip ‘n’ Slide Sale on Amazon

Slip ‘n’ Slides were a part of a lot of people’s childhoods, mine included (though the last time I did one was in college and it was...questionable at best). The thrill of shooting down that wet tarp and landing in a pool was the perfect thing to beat the heat. Well, if you’re been looking for an excuse to put one in your backyard, this one-day sale on Amazon is a good one. Maybe just double-check your health insurance first.

Up to 30% Off on Water Slides From Team Magnus Shop at Amazon $

These slides from Team Magnus feature double lanes for racing, inflate easily, and you can even invest in some bodyboards to take those races to the next level. You may have to snatch them from your kids’ hands, though

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.