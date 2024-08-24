Slipknot DJ ‘Sets Himself on Fire’ in Massive Explosion

Slipknot DJ and keyboardist Sid Wilson told fans in an Instagram video posted on Friday that he had suffered an “explosion in my face” and which gave him “some serious burns in my face and my arms.”

Wilson reassured viewers, “I’m okay. I’m going to be okay,” before revealing that he had been “out working on the farm” attempting to start a bonfire. The fire exploded, Wilson explained, “this is why you don’t f--- with burn piles.”

Kelly Osbourne, his girlfriend and mother to their one-year-old son Sidney, followed up with another video from the hospital on Friday, explaining, “he literally set himself on fire—exploded everything.”

Visible burns could be seen on Wilson’s cheeks, lips and face. His eyebrows appeared to be singed in part as well, as he shakily moved his phone around.

“I’m singed everywhere,” he told the camera. “It still stings a lot.”

Parts of Wilson’s arms and face were visibly bright pink from burns.

However, Wilson added that X-rays revealed that he did not “inhale any flames,” which could have seriously injured his lungs.

“I’m going to be alright, you guys. I don’t care what it takes, I will see you on tour,” the keyboardist added. “I’m allergic to fire, apparently,” he chuckled.

Fans gave their well-wishes in the comments.

“We’re all thinking of you, Sid! Stay strong,” one wrote.

Later that night, Wilson posted another video whilst in transit to another hospital, once against reassuring fans: “I am okay... I am a trooper, trooper, not exactly, but I am hanging in there pretty good.”

“My lips got f---ed up pretty good. It’s cheap Botox,” he added.