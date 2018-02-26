Slovakian Journalist Investigating Gov. Tax Fraud Shot Dead

CHEAT SHEET
A Slovakian journalist that was investigating tax fraud crimes linked to the country’s ruling party was found shot dead alongside his fiancee. Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová were discovered shot in the chest and head in their home after worried relatives notified the authorities. Police told reporters that the murders “likely have something to do with [Kuciak’s] investigative activities,” and said Slovakia has “has never faced such an unprecedented attack on a journalist.” Kuciak wrote for the Aktuality.sk news site, and his last story was about the use of a luxury apartment complex for tax evasion. The story prompted thousands to call for interior minister Robert Kaliňak’s resignation over his dealings with the apartment’s developer. Bašternák is also being investigated by police for tax fraud, and is the current number two of the ruling government.