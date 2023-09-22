‘Slow-Motion Coup’: Florida GOPers Are Reportedly Tiring of DeSantis
‘FAKING IT’
Ron DeSantis’ once unflinchingly loyal base of Florida Republicans is growing weary of the governor and his aggressive tactics, nearly two dozen lobbyists, consultants, and lawmakers revealed to Politico in an article published Friday. For starters, the chair of the state Republican Party has reportedly insisted that executive committee members attend all GOP candidate events, not just DeSantis’. And state Rep. Daniel Perez, who is expected to rise as the next House speaker, warned his colleagues this week that “the problem with wielding the power of government like a hammer is that the people start looking like nails.” “You don’t get the assumption they are measuring drapes anymore—they are waiting for him to drop out,” one long-time Republican consultant said of DeSantis’ employees. The state party has also revoked a loyalty pledge that would have required Republican primary candidates to endorse the presidential nominee. “There’s no love lost between the Legislature and DeSantis,” a major lobbyist in Tallahassee said. “They are faking it. They are waiting long enough to see the king drained of all his power. It’s a slow-motion coup.”