Trad-Wife TikToker Who Dropped N-Word Digs Herself Even Deeper

Lilly Gaddis, the trad-wife TikToker who was axed from her graphic design gig this week after saying the n-word in a cooking video, has used her newfound infamy to further show her true colors—and they’re quite ugly.

Gaddis, a 26-year-old North Carolina native, has shown no remorse for the initial clip, in which she characterized some of her friend’s husbands as “broke ass n***s.”

Instead, Gaddis has spent the week dropping even more slurs as she’s embraced right-wing fear mongering that white women aren’t giving birth enough.

“Hey, America. Hey people not having kids,” she said Friday. “You are some stupid motherfuckers. The birth rate is declining, and what are you doing? You’re getting married. Like, why even bother fucking getting married, you loser.”

Gaddis went on to add that she was speaking “particularly to white people” and that everyone needs to thank single moms because “us girls getting knocked up, we’re the only ones helping with the declining birth rate.”

“You’re welcome, America,” she said. “You’re fucking welcome, my God.”

That bizarre rant, not surprisingly, caught the attention of figures on the far right, including the conspiracist Dinesh D’Souza. He said her “brutal candor is just what we need in our decorously effete culture.” Gaddis, of course, reshared the post.

Much remains a mystery about Gaddis’ life. A since-deleted LinkedIn page listed her as a graphic designer in the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina, who attended college in Virginia and in her home state. She most recently worked at Rophe of the Carolinas, a home health care company that axed her on Tuesday over the viral clip.

Reports have characterized Gaddis as a self-described trad-wife—a trend in recent years where influencers have embraced traditional gender roles, posting videos that show them cooking dishes from scratch and caring for their families.

Gaddis has given no indication she’s married and her personal Instagram account remained private on Friday afternoon. A second public account shows just a single post of her—a selfie.

Still, Gaddis’ continued rage bating has led many to dig into her life, with old videos and screenshots showing her posing in multiple photos with a young child. She appeared to confirm claims that the kid was hers, responding, “My son is white as hell” to someone who’d commented on the baby’s skin color.

A private photography page also appears to be owned by Gaddis, as does a page named BabyBits—a business that was public on Friday morning but made private by the afternoon.

Posts from friends, including one on the beach from 2021 with her smiling next to two men and a “Pro-America, Anti-Biden” flag, showed that Gaddis’ political support has long been behind Donald Trump.

Another account on X, which hasn’t been active since 2019, appears to have been owned by Gaddis. That page’s biography said she was a pre-law student who was supporting Trump in 2020. In her posts, she shared support for the infamous right-wing grifter Jacob Wohl, railed against the MeToo movement, and promoted a blog where she rambled about her views on love, the dangers of political correctness, and how euthanasia poses a global threat to society.

On her active X account, Gaddis appears to have fully embraced her villain role. She’s grossly dropped slur after slur—to the degree that some appear to be forced to induce rage clicks. She’s proudly shared that she has an affinity for saying “gay and retarded and n***a.” She’s also attacked the LGBTQ community and complained in a video caption that “everyone is gay.”

In some posts, she’s combined her racism and hate for the LGBTQ community in the same breath.

“Ya’ll (sic) are canceling me and not this n***a? Fag,” she wrote Friday about Lil Uzi Vert posing with Marc Jacobs handbags.

In another post, she flicked off the camera and wrote, “Never surrender patriots.”

Not even pets have been safe from here melee. She said in a clip posted Friday that animals “don’t have a soul” and are “worthless.”

“It doesn’t care about you, and when your dumbass keels over in your house, that cat that you so fucking adore is gonna come over and start eating your face,” she said.

If you’re wondering what Gaddis’ end-game in all of this might be, we are, too.