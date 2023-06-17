Slur-Slinging College Basketball Coach Arrested for DUI
Bob Huggins, the men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University who got in trouble for dropping homophobic slurs in a live radio interview, has been arrested in Pittsburgh on a DUI charge. On Friday night, police found Huggins’ black SUV in the middle of the road with his driver’s side door open and a “flat and shredded” tire, according to a public safety announcement. When officers tried to help him move his car to the side of the road, the man who goes by the nickname “Huggy Bear,” struggled to maneuver the SUV. Cops’ sneaking suspicion that he was drunk turned out to be right as he failed standard sobriety tests, prompting his arrest. The New York Times reported that his blood-alcohol level was 0.210, nearly three times the legal limit. A criminal complaint described his car as having white bags full of beer cans on the floor as well as in his trunk and claimed Huggins misidentified his location as “Columbus” (Ohio?) rather than Pennsylvania. He has since been released from custody. WVU said in a statement that it was “aware of an incident” and “will take appropriate action” once it gathers more information.