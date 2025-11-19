Slutty Harvard Professor Humiliated as He Explains Epstein Scandal to Class

Harvard professor Larry Summers awkwardly addressed his sordid emails to Jeffrey Epstein by reading a humiliating statement to his undergrads this week.

Summers, 70, said he felt “shame” for his many emails to Epstein, in which he sought advice on pursuing women and complained to the convicted sex offender that others, including a “mentee,” refused to sleep with him.

“I just want to say before we start that it’s not easy for me to be here,” he whined to a lecture hall full of economics students, a video obtained by the Daily Beast shows.

Larry Summers, 70, said he plans to continue lecturing at Harvard. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Summers, while fidgeting and glancing at a paper, continued, “Some of you will have seen my statement of regret, expressing my shame with respect to what I did in communication with Mr. Epstein, and that I’ve said that I’m going to step back from public activities. But for a time, I think it’s very important to fulfill my teaching obligations, and so, with your permission, we’re going to go forward and talk about the material.”

There was no notable reaction from his students.

The Harvard Crimson, which first uncovered the emails, reports that the class is an elective for undergraduates, “The Political Economy of Globalization.” Summers was previously president of Harvard, Treasury secretary in the final years of the Clinton administration, and a top adviser to Barack Obama during the Great Recession.

Inside the lecture hall where Larry Summers addressed his recently-revealed emails to Jeffrey Epstein. Special to The Daily Beast

After addressing the elephant in the room, Summers went on to lecture as usual on Tuesday. He discussed the G20 and the importance of America’s “soft power” along with his co-instructor, Robert Z. Lawrence.

At one point, Summers said it is essential that America “seduces” nations before threatening them in dealmaking. He also noted that former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair is scheduled to join the class via video during his next lecture, an attendee told the Beast.

Jeffrey Epstein hosted a 2004 dinner at Harvard attended by professors, including Larry Summers. Epstein and Summers' correspondence continued after the late disgraced financier was convicted on Florida charges of procuring a minor for prostitution. Alamy Stock Photo

The Epstein scandal has led to Summers being ousted by several organizations with which he was affiliated.

He was forced to step down from the OpenAI board; The New York Times announced that it would not renew his contract as an opinion writer; and the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress, the Yale Budget Lab, and the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution also announced that they had cut ties with him.

Bill Clinton and Larry Summers talk on Sept. 29, 1999, at the White House. Dirck Halstead/Dirck Halstead/Liaison

Making matters worse for Summers, he is also staring down a probe by Harvard that is exploring his ties to Epstein, whom he regularly emailed starting in 2013—about five years after the financier was convicted of soliciting a teenager for prostitution.

Emails, released as part of a trove of documents made public by the House Oversight Committee last week, portrayed Epstein and Summers as close friends. Epstein even described himself as Summers’ “wing man” at one point.

An email Larry Summers sent Jeffrey Epstein in 2017, in which he denigrated the intelligence of women and complained about professional repercussions people face if they “hit on a few women 10 years ago.” House Oversight Democrats

Despite being married since 2005, Summers regularly spoke of pursuing other women. In a 2017 email, he complained about the professional repercussions that men face if they “hit on a few women 10 years ago.”