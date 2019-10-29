CHEAT SHEET
Small Plane Crashes Into New Jersey Homes
A twin-engine plane crashed into a New Jersey residential neighborhood on Tuesday, and the pilot has not yet been found. According to NJ.com, the crash occurred at 11 a.m. and set fire to multiple houses in Woodbridge. No one was home at the residence that took the brunt of the crash, and no injuries have been reported. The pilot of the Cessna 414A is believed to have been the only one on the plane at the time. “The plane is in the back of the house... You can’t see the plane from the street. It’s still apparently lodged in the house. The lady next door got out safely,” Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said at a news conference. “...the pilot—who knows. Nobody knows for sure yet. Nobody’s gotten close to the plane. Miracles can happen.” According to flight records, the plane departed from Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia on Tuesday at 9:50 a.m. and was expected to land at Linden Airport at around 10:58 a.m. The crash site is reportedly about 4 miles from Linden Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is reportedly headed to the scene to begin an investigation.