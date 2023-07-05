‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Released From Prison After Sex Trafficking Conviction
The Smallville star who pleaded guilty for her part in a sex trafficking case linked to the cult-like NXIVM group was released from prison in California on Monday. Allison Mack, 40, was sentenced to three years in 2021 after admitting to manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s leader, Keith Raniere. Mack avoided a harsher sentence by cooperating with prosecutors in the case against Raniere and he was later sentenced to 120 years behind bars on sex trafficking charges. Members of NXIVM were branded with Raniere’s initials and forced to have sex with him. At her sentencing in 2021, Mack said she’d made “choices I will forever regret” and expressed her “remorse and guilt.” She also apologized to victims she helped expose to “the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.”