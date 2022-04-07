The Best Smart Collars and Pet Trackers To Keep Your Pet Safe

Having a pet in your life can be beneficial in so many different ways. The love they bring, the companionship, the fun, and maybe just as much as anything else, the chaos. It is exciting to spend time with a dog or a cat every day, but if you want to spend more time together outside, letting them off the leash can be scary. Enter smart collars.

Smart collars have a number of unique features including GPS tracking to help you keep track of where your dog or cat is and various health monitors to keep track of their activity and eating patterns—they're kind of like a Fitbit for your pet with added safety features.

If you want to let your pet roam free while still always keeping tabs on them, smart collars are a great way to do so anxiety-free. Plus, many smart collars also come set up with painless ways to set up invisible boundaries while others provide general fitness and activity levels. The smart collar that works best for you and your pet will depend entirely on your needs, however, there are several options that seem to be just a bit smarter than others. Scroll through below to check out some of the best on the market.

Whistle GO Explore The Whistle GO Explore is not a collar itself but it is easily attachable to one for even more convenience. One of the most versatile collar attachments, the Whistle GO can track your pet through GPS so you can let them explore parks, big backyards and more on their own without getting worried that they have gotten lost. Additionally, the collar attachment has a fitness and health tracker that can create personalized diet plans for your pet based on their size, age and activity level. This takes a lot of the guesswork out of your pet’s health and can improve their own quality of life over time. Buy at Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fi Series 2 GPS Tracker Smart Dog Collar Much like the Whistle GO, the Fi Series 2 Smart Dog Collar comes with a GPS tracker so you can let your pet roam free while still keeping a close eye on where they are going. Using the Fi Smart Collar, you can set up boundaries and receive alerts on your smartphone if your dog passes those boundaries without your permission. Additionally, the smart collar also tracks fitness and activity levels so you can see if you need to be upping the amount of time you spend playing or walking with your dog each day. Buy at Chewy $ 118 Free Shipping

Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker The Tractive GPS Dog Tracker is a relatively basic and affordable option when it comes to the smart collar market. The tracker connects to virtually any collar and has a nearly unlimited range. The tracker also allows you to set boundaries and build a virtual fence that you can monitor and receive notifications. The tracker can also measure the calories burned and the movement of your pet throughout the day and is 100 percent waterproof, so there shouldn’t be a need to worry if your dog loves to swim. The Tractive works based on a subscription model for the continual GPS services, so keep that in mind when you compare prices. Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Petdiary Smart Bark Waterproof Dog Bark Collar While we are certainly moving away from collars that cause our dogs any kind of harm, Petdiary Smart Bark Waterproof Dog Bark Collar does offer some interesting features for an overly vocal dog. The collar senses noise by measuring the intensity of the vibrations on your dog’s neck to ensure there are no false alarms. Additionally, instead of solely relying on a shock, you can program the collar to simply vibrate following a bark that is a bit too loud. The collar is waterproof and has a battery life of up to 18 days. Buy at Chewy $ 52

Wagz Freedom Smart Dog Collar This is another GPS tracking smart collar that comes with virtual geofences and an alert system to prevent your pet from getting too far if they do breech the fence. Additionally, the collar has vibration corrections to discourage your pet from leaving the virtual space without shocking them. Furthermore, the smart collar comes with activity trackers to measure how far your pet has walked or run over the course of the day. The Wagz Smart Collar requires a subscription to properly function and may not have as accurate of a GPS system as some other collars on the list. Buy at Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

PETFON Pet GPS Tracker Much like the Whistle GO, the PETFON Pet GPS Tracker is simply attachable to the collar. The tracker comes with its own app that connects it to your smartphone and comes with several of the major features that smart collars have today including activity trackers, virtual borders, direct alerts and notifications and weather resistance. What differentiates it from many of the other products is the lack of need for any subscription service to work. Additionally, the tracker has a light-up color ring and loud chime to help you locate your dog once you get close with the GPS. Buy at Amazon $ 220 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FitBark GPS Dog Tracker Another simple GPS tracker, the FitBark does have one major notable distinction from all of the other options available: it is shaped like a bone. This very important difference is nearly vital to your decision making process. In addition to the more standard qualities, the FitBark also more closely monitors your pet’s health by keeping track of anxiety, skin health and sleep quality. The FitBark tracker does in fact have a monthly subscription to properly use the device, so keep that in mind when you make your decision. Buy at Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.