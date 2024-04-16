Smartmatic and MAGA Network OAN Settle Election Defamation Case

Voting software firm Smartmatic and pro-Trump conspiracy network One America News have reached a confidential settlement in the defamation lawsuit accusing OAN of peddling lies about the 2020 presidential election.

The dismissal of the complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia on Tuesday.

“The case has been resolved pursuant to a confidential agreement,” OAN attorney Chip Babcock said about the settlement.

“Smartmatic has resolved its litigation against OANN through a confidential settlement,” Smartmatic lawyer Erik Connolly noted in a statement.

OAN President Charles Herring and network founder Robert Herring, whose Herring Networks run the right-wing channel, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither law firm provided details of the settlement.

The agreement between Smartmatic and OAN comes almost a full year after Dominion Voting Systems, another voting technology company, was paid an eye-popping $787.5 million to settle its defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

Dominion alleged that the conservative cable giant knowingly aired baseless conspiracies that the company’s voting machines “stole” the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump. According to Dominion’s lawsuit, Fox News peddled Trump’s election lies in an effort to boost sagging ratings after disgruntled MAGA viewers fled the network for smaller pro-Trump channels OAN and Newsmax, who were willing to amplify the then-president’s unhinged claims.

