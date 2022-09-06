‘Smash’ Actress Megan Hilty’s Family Killed in Plane Crash
‘UNIMAGINABLE’
Smash co-star Megan Hilty is facing a horrific situation after several family members died in a floatplane crash off the coast of Washington state on Sunday. Her sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and their child Remy were among the nine passengers aboard the tiny aircraft when it suddenly dipped into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island, according to a Tuesday release by the U.S. Coast Guard. Only one body of a woman has been recovered from the scene so far, retrieved by a good Samaritan, reported local NBC affiliate King 5. “Our collective grief is unimaginable,” Mickel’s family said in a statement to the outlet. “They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward.” Lauren Hilty was reportedly pregnant at the time of the crash, according to TMZ.