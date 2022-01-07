Smashbox's O.G. Primers Just Got a Major Makeover

The first premium beauty product I ever purchased (and by premium I mean not from the drugstore) was Smashbox's iconic Photo Finish Primer—just ahead of senior school photos. I had heard nothing but glowing reviews of pore-filling, complexion-enhancing primer and I just had to know if the rumors were true. Would it make my skin baby soft? Blur shadows and texture? Extend my foundation wear time even in extreme humidity? Indeed, the rumors were true—the Photo Finish primer delivered on all of its promises.

Over the years after buying my first tube, I began using primer less and less, reserving it for special occasions only—photoshoots, a late night out, first dates, etc.—but the one and only primer I'd always end up reaching for is the original Smashbox Photo Finish primer. It's the one and only beauty product I swore by in high school that I still swear by today. That is until I tried Smashbox's new Photo Finish Silkscreen range.

The new primer collection includes four new skincare-infused formulas, each designed for specific skin needs and concerns: Anti-redness, hydration (a primer and moisturizer cocktail), luminosity, and oil control. My personal favorite is the Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness primer (a silky formula with a green tint to neutralize red and pink) and the Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer, which seamlessly fills in my pores and leaves velvety-s0ft canvas that makes my foundation look flawless.

Best of all, each of the new Photo Finish primers contains Smashbox's Silkscreen complex (a blend of anti-aging and barrier-strengthening Hyaluronic Acid, antioxidants, probiotics, vitamins, and algae) which helps protect the skin from damaging environmental aggressors like pollution and blue light from our screens. If you've given up on primers as I had, do yourself a favor and grab one of these next-generation formulas and prepare to fall back in love again.

Smashbox Photo Finish Silkscreen Anti-Redness Primer This redness-neutralizing formula glides over the skin creating an even-toned and satiny canvas. I also like to wear it alone for a subtle pick-me-up or. Buy at Ulta $ 39 Buy at Sephora $ 39

Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer This mattifying primer leaves the skin feeling like straight-up velvet and helps keep oil at bay all day long. Buy at Ulta $ 39 Buy at Sephora $ 39

