Second Suspect Arrested for Machine Gun in Sacramento Mass Shooting

Police in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday announced the arrest of 27-year-old Smiley Martin in connection with the mass shooting that killed six people and injured 12 more over the weekend.

Cops said he was the brother of Dandrae Martin, a 26-year-old arrested a day earlier, and had been seriously injured in the incident himself. Neither was charged with murder, but Smiley Martin was accused of possession of a machine gun, while his brother faced charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of one.

Police said at least three buildings and three vehicles were damaged in the incident, which took place around 2 a.m. Sunday as bars were letting out for the night, and involved multiple shooters. Law enforcement sources previously told Vice and the Sacramento Bee that an automatic weapon—perhaps including a handgun converted to fire like a machine gun—may have been used in the shooting.

The shooting occurred around the same time as a fight outside a local bar, video posted on social media suggests, though police have been cagey about whether the two were directly related.

The local coroner identified the slain victims as Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Johntaya Alexander, 21; Devazia Turner, 29; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; Sergio Harris, 38; and Melinda Davis, 57.

The tragedy was not the first mass shooting to strike the California capital this year. In February, a 39-year-old man on a supervised visit to a church with his three daughters and a chaperone shot and killed all of them before killing himself.