Smiling Sam Bankman-Fried on His Way Back to Face the Music in New York
EXTRADITED
Disgraced crypto wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to head back to the U.S. on Wednesday night to face a slew of charges filed by the feds in New York. The 30-year-old offered a slight smile as he left court in the Bahamas on Wednesday, shortly after telling a judge that he agreed to be extradited. He has been in custody since Dec. 12, when he was arrested at his luxury Nassau apartment at the behest of U.S. authorities. His lawyer, Jerone Roberts, said Bankman-Fried was “anxious to leave” the Bahamas, where prison conditions are dire, and return to New York—where his legal team are reportedly already negotiating a possible bail package. Bahamian Attorney General Sen. Ryan Pinder confirmed on Wednesday evening that Bankman-Fried would depart Nassau that night.