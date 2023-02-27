Smith & Wesson Clarifies Tweet Appearing to Tout the Proud Boys
‘FOR THE TACTICAL ATHLETE’
Smith & Wesson’s Twitter account came under fire on Monday afternoon after it tweeted out a photo of an assault rifle-toting model in a black-and-yellow shirt with the letters “PB” emblazoned on it, with social media users pointing out the logo and color scheme’s resemblance to Proud Boys iconography. The tweet was swiftly deleted, but a slightly amended version was posted minutes later, clarifying that the yellow “PB” logo was not in fact a reference to the neo-fascist group but “Perce|eption Brand,” a small conservative apparel company also selling anti-vaxxer “Booosted” stickers and “Killafornia” hoodies. “Perce|eption Brand creates apparel + goods for the tactical athlete,” explained the new post, which quickly accrued hundreds of quote-tweets slamming the company for splitting hairs. Smith & Wesson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An email sent to Perce|eption Brand was not immediately returned, though the company shared the amended post on its Instagram Story alongside the caption: “Rad.”