Smithsonian’s Critically Endangered Crocodile Dead From Electric Shock
A 10-year-old Cuban crocodile has died after biting an electrical outlet in its enclosure at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. The zoo said in a press release that the croc, which was hatched as part of efforts to repopulate the 3,000-member species, “was attracted” to the outlet. “Known for their aggressive behavior, the crocodile pulled the electric equipment off the wall and bit various pieces,” the zoo said. Cuban crocodiles are one of the most endangered species of crocodile and typically live for 50–75 years. A pathology report is underway to confirm the croc’s cause of death, and his enclosure will remain empty “for the foreseeable future.”