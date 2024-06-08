Smoke, Palestinian Flags and Protest Chants Fill the Air as Thousands Surround White House

Pro-Palestinian protestors stretched a reportedly 2-mile long banner, dubbed the “People’s Red Line,” outside the White House on Saturday, as a part of a protest against the Biden Administration’s response to the war in Gaza.

The protest, which brought out a reported 75,000 people, encircled the White House, according to the ANSWER coalition, one of the protest’s organizers.

The banner, which lists every Palestinian killed since Oct. 7, is held by thousands of protestors, some of whom traveled for 16 hours by bus to D.C. to attend the protest.

Roads around the White House are now blocked and choked with protestors.

It comes the same day Israel conducted a deadly raid in the Al Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza and rescued four Israeli hostages, according to Al Jazeera.

Along with the ANSWER Coalition, the Council on American Islamic Relations, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, as well as the anti-war group Code Pink, helped organize the protest.

President Joe Biden previously said that his “red-line” for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was an invasion of the Gazan neighborhood of Rafah, which was crossed last month. Protestors are demanding the Biden administration live up to that promise and, further, to end the war in Gaza.

“Biden’s red line is nowhere to be seen,” the ANSWER Coalition wrote on its website promoting the protest. “We demand an immediate ceasefire, an immediate end to the siege on Gaza, the freedom of all Palestinian prisoners, and an end to the occupation of Palestine.”

Prior to the protest, a wall was erected outside the White House by the Secret Service.