Buckle up, Rhode Islanders: the Real Housewives franchise is coming for America’s smallest state. Earlier today, Bravo announced it will expand its touchstone Real Housewives franchise with a thirteenth installment, The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. The Housewives empire launched in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County, and has since expanded to include favorites like New York City, Beverly Hills, and Salt Lake City. Rhode Island will be one of 10 versions still running. There’s no information yet on when the new series will begin its run or which lucky Rhode Islanders have made the cast. But according to Bravo’s press release, the new series will follow “a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations. With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past… or each other.” So, exactly like every other Real Housewives installment, but somehow richer and most likely whiter.
Smokey Robinson Offers First Comments on Shocking Sexual Assault Allegations
Smokey Robinson has offered an abrupt response to sexual assault allegations recently leveled against him: “I am appalled.” The Motown legend, 85, spoke with The Daily Mail just a day after he and his wife, Frances Gladney, were hit with a lawsuit detailing shocking allegations of sexual harassment and rape filed in Los Angeles by four women who say they were employed as housekeepers at Robinson’s home between 2007 and 2024. The women allege Robinson created a hostile work environment by regularly screaming at them, using “ethnically pejorative language” and forcing unwanted sexual contact. Their suit also alleges that Gladney was aware of her husband’s conduct, and had participated in settling cases with “other women that suffered and experienced similar sexual assaults perpetuated by him.” The four women are seeking $50 million in damages. According to The Daily Mail, Robinson “did not sound well” when he answered a reporter’s phone call, and began “mumbling incoherently” shortly after providing his brief statement. He then ended the call by saying, “I can’t speak about this right now.”
Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan has revealed that he wants to move back to Australia but is forced to remain in the U.S. because of his “terrible” son Chance, 27, who recently sparked concern following a series of public incidents. The 85-year-old comedy icon told Today Show Australia‘s Richard Wilkins that Chance is “a terrible person because he knows [tabloids] are watching him and he puts something on for them.” Chance—Hogan’s youngest son with his Crocodile Dundee co-star and second wife Linda Kozlowski—posted a video on Instagram in January in which he slurred his words while sipping wine in public. “This is my life. This is what it’s been reduced to,” he said. “Please. Please kill me. I’m begging you.” Moments later he followed up with another video, saying, “I take it all back. I am living the dream... I never want to leave this table.” According to Daily Mail, Chance has lived with his father in Los Angeles since Hogan and Kozlowski divorced in 2014. Hogan, who was promoting a new cut of Crocodile Dundee, released for its 40th anniversary, said he’d move back to Australia “tomorrow” if he could—but added, “I have business reasons and my son to stay in the States for now.”
Ariel Winter is no longer an Angeleno. The Modern Family star told People she left Los Angeles shortly after the series wrapped in 2020 because the city holds some “not-great memories” for her. Winter, 27, reflected on her rocky beginnings as a child actor, including weathering intense online scrutiny about her appearance as a teenager. Being a constant target for online hate “totally damaged [her] self-esteem,” and it was only made worse by her unstable home life. (Winter was removed from her mother’s custody at 14 after allegations of abuse, and lived with her older sister until being emancipated at 17.) While she prefers not to discuss her tumultuous family dynamics, Winter told People that leaving L.A.—and receiving a lot of therapy—helped her find the stability she missed as a kid. The actress now lives just outside of Nashville with her longtime boyfriend, actor Luke Benward. Winter may be living a quieter life, but rest assured, she hasn’t left the industry for good. She’s currently developing “several projects,” including a podcast and a cooking show. She’s also working with the group Safe From Online Sex Abuse to catch child predators. However, if she books another network TV gig, she’s open to moving back.
Boardwalk Empire and Dawson’s Creek actor Michael Pitt is accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend and later attacking her with a cinderblock and a wooden plank, according to TMZ. Pitt, 44, has been charged in four separate domestic incidents that allegedly took place between April 2020 and August 2021 at his New York City home, an indictment states. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Pitt was arrested on May 2 for “assault injury with a weapon sexually motivated, strangulation sexually motivated, sex abuse, and forcible compulsion.” He denies all charges and posted bail, set at $100,000. Speaking to TMZ, the actor’s attorney Jason Goldman described Pitt as “an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes.” “In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, at a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual and voluntary relationship,” Goldman said. Pitt played Jimmy Darmody in Boardwalk Empire and Henry Parker in Dawson’s Creek.
Tom Brady has at least one parenting regret. Appearing on the podcast Impaulsive, the former NFL star told host Logan Paul that he regrets participating in the 2024 Netflix roast after learning his three children—Jack, 17, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12—were upset by the frequent jokes about their mothers. (Jack’s mother is actress Bridget Moynahan, while Benjamin and Vivian are Brady’s children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.) “There’s some things as a parent you f--- up, and you don’t realize until after,” Brady said. In one roast segment, comedian Kevin Hart poked fun at Bündchen’s post-divorce relationship with her jiu jitsu instructor, implying she had cheated on Brady. In another, comedian Nikki Glaser referenced Brady’s 2006 breakup from Moynahan while joking about his retirement, saying, “It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend.” While Glaser has since said the participating comedians agreed not to joke about Brady’s kids directly, Brady told Paul the jokes were (unsurprisingly) still “tough on them.” This isn’t the first time the former Patriots quarterback has expressed regret over the roast. He made similar comments on the Pivot Podcast shortly after the event, saying he “wouldn’t do that again.” According to Brady, his kids later asked him, “What was the point of that?” We’re wondering the same thing.
Some of the 133 cardinals who will be sequestered starting Wednesday to pick the late Pope Francis’ successor prepared for the millennia-old voting process by watching none other than the film Conclave. The Academy-Award winning movie stars Ralph Fiennes as the dean of the College of Cardinals who must oversee a fractious group of clerics trying to reach the required two-thirds consensus to select a new pope. Just like in real life, the electors must decide whether to choose a pontiff who is a progressive liberal, social moderate or staunch traditionalist, with church scandals and the previous pope’s legacy looming large over the proceedings. A cleric told Politico that cardinals consider the film remarkably accurate and a valuable research tool for gaining insight into the highly secretive process. About 80 percent of the cardinals who will be voting on the next pope were appointed by Pope Francis himself, making this their first conclave. Like in the film, many of the cardinals come from far-flung dioceses and haven’t yet navigated the Vatican’s notorious politicking. At least one conservative German cardinal, however, has warned his fellow electors not to take the movie too seriously.
Donald Trump hinted at a “truly earth-shattering” announcement set to be made in the next few days ahead of the president’s visit to the Middle East. Trump, 78, teased the “development” during an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. “We’re going to have a very, very big announcement to make, like as big as it gets,” Trump said. “And I won’t tell you on what … and it’s very positive. It is really, really positive. It’ll be one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject, very important subject. So you’ll all be here.” Carney responded to Trump that he was on “the edge of my seat” after the comments. When quizzed on the announcement later Tuesday during a swearing-in ceremony for special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Trump added the announcement was “not about trade” and that “it is going to be a truly earth-shattering and positive development for our country.” Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates next week.
WeightWatchers is filing for bankruptcy after 62 years since the launch of its revolutionary dieting program. The company announced it had entered Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday to “eliminate $1.15 billion in debt.” The bankruptcy filing comes as the business has failed to keep pace with weight loss drugs such as Ozempic. It also saw the departure of Oprah Winfrey from the company’s board after almost a decade in 2024. The bankruptcy process will see WeightWatchers, now known as WW International, shed most of its debt and become a publicly traded company around 40 days later. Business as usual will continue for members in the meantime. “The decisive actions we’re taking today, with the overwhelming support of our lenders and noteholders, will give us the flexibility to accelerate innovation, reinvest in our members, and lead with authority in a rapidly evolving weight management landscape,” CEO Tara Comonte said in a press release accompanying the announcement. WeightWatchers still had around 3.3 million subscribers as of the end of 2024, but had seen its share price collapse following a failed turnaround plan by previous CEO Sima Sistani. WW shares are now traded as penny stocks—a severe downgrade from 2018, when shares traded at over $100.
Florida’s anti-vax surgeon general saved the day Tuesday after a lawmaker fainted while giving a speech at a press conference led by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Republican state Sen. Ileana Garcia was at the podium to discuss a statewide ban on water fluoridation that DeSantis plans to sign into law when she became visibly unwell. “Governor, forgive me, I’ve got to sit down, because I am not feeling well,” she said before beginning to fall. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who has said COVID-19 vaccines are the “Antichrist,” caught Garcia before she hit the ground, easing her into a chair while other lawmakers, including DeSantis, tended to her. Garcia got up and finished her speech minutes later. “Are you kidding? This was my moment,” she said. “Nerve-wracking, but this was my moment. And I so appreciate your grace, Governor DeSantis.” Ladapo has been Florida’s top medical adviser since 2021 and last year called for a halt to administering COVID vaccines, citing a discredited theory the jabs contaminate human DNA. The surgeon general has said that adding fluoride to water constitutes “public health malpractice.”