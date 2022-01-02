Smoking, Unmasked Russian and Czech Hockey Players Booted From Flight

CHEAT SHEET
Youth hockey players from Russia and the Czech Republic were reportedly kicked off a flight from Calgary, Canada, to Frankfurt, Germany, over accusations that some of them were smoking, excessively drinking, and refusing to wear masks. The players were in Canada for a tournament that was canceled due to COVID-19. According to the Associated Press, the Czech team’s coach blamed the Russian players for the poor behavior and argued that his players were unjustly also blamed “because of the similarity of their gray sweatshirts.” One passenger on the plane, Eoin Kenny, told the AP that a Russian official in business class was “blaring Russian rock music on his phone” and vaping, and refused to properly wear his mask.