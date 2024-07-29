This Innovative Loofah and Soap System Changed the Way I Shower

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Loofahs are a great way to keep clean—in theory. In reality, they often quickly become soggy, saggy, germ-filled balls that need to be regularly replaced. The Smoosh scrubber and soap system wants to solve those problems with an antimicrobial, zero-waste, exfoliating scrubber designed with an embedded soap bar. This also sounds great in theory, so I decided to put the Smoosh system to the test.

I’m not the only one who’s been trading in body wash for bar soaps in recent years—bar soaps have had a major renaissance. But when my bar soaps are on their last little soapy legs, they inevitably break into small pieces that are impossible to use, so when Smoosh sent me their scrubber and soaps for testing, I was skeptical.

Smoosh Is a Unisex Scrubber With Embedded Bar Soap

The Smoosh is an anti-microbial silicone scrubber with 1,114 exfoliating fingers. On the back, you’ll find a handle, and on the inside, a space where you can insert one of Smoosh’s circular bar soaps, which are uniquely shaped to stick inside the scrubber. The handle on the back is also an adjustment dial. When twisted, it raises and lowers the soap to stay level with the exfoliating fingers, providing instant suds in the shower.

I’ve also been using the Smoosh stick, a wooden handle, and a back scrubber that makes it easy to wash every neglected corner of my back and legs.

Smoosh Silicone Body Scrubber With Embedded Soap Bar Buy At Smoosh $ 39

Make Your Bar Soap Last Longer and Go Further

Unlike body wash, which I feel like I’m constantly wasting down the drain, Smoosh lets you squeeze all the suds out of your soap. And when a bar is almost done, you can simply insert another puck-shaped soap on top of it and keep the clean going.

In my testing, I’ve found the Smoosh to be a really effective exfoliator. It doesn’t feel particularly rough or tough on my skin, but the cleaning power is undeniable. It’s a much easier way to clean my entire body.

I’ve also enjoyed the soaps that were included with my Smoosh. Smoosh offers five different unisex bar soaps, all of which are cold-pressed and made with natural ingredients like shea butter, kaolin clay, coconut oil, sea salt, and exfoliating sugar. None of the fragrances are overly strong or smell too masculine or feminine.

Pros and Cons

The real test of a grooming product is whether I’d buy it for myself, and if I’ll keep using it once I’m done with my review. Smoosh easily passes both tests. I will say that if you buy the entire “Get Set” system—the Smoosh, back scrubber stick, and 4-pack of soaps—the $69 price might seem high for what’s essentially a loofah. That said, considering how long the soaps have been lasting, I think it’s a fair price. (After three months of testing, I still haven’t finished the initial four-pack Smoosh sent me.)

On a couple of occasions, I’ve had trouble with the soap sticking inside the scrubber when swapping out soaps. It always stays put eventually, so it hasn’t been a major problem. Lastly, it would be nice if I could use non-Smoosh soaps in the scrubber, but until the grooming industry standardizes bar soap sizes, that’s really no one’s fault.

The Get Set Body Kit Buy At Smoosh $ 69

Overall Thoughts

I also appreciate that this is a unisex shower system, and my partner has been equally happy with the Smoosh so far. It’s become a permanent fixture in our bathroom, and one I’d happily recommend.

So, if you want to go zero-waste in the shower (all the packaging is plastic-free) and trade in your loofah, body wash, or washcloth for something a little more sophisticated, consider getting Smooshed.

