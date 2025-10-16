Cheat Sheet
Food Giant Claims Trademark Violation Over America’s Most Basic Sandwich

SMUCK DOWN
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.16.25 11:35AM EDT 
College of Saint Rose students make sandwiches in the PB & Jams event at the college on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014, in Albany, N.Y.
Paul Buckowski/Albany Times Union via Getty Images

Smuckers has filed a lawsuit accusing Trader Joe’s of trademark violation over the design and packaging of its new frozen crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Ohio, argues that the grocery giant’s sandwiches have the same crimp markings on their edges as Smuckers’ Uncrustables sandwiches, and that the Trader Joe’s box uses a blue font and shows a bite taken out of the sandwich, similar to the Uncrustables branding. The company is seeking restitution from Trader Joe’s and wants the company to hand over all of its frozen sandwiches to be destroyed. The Trader Joe’s sandwich appears to be more square than the Uncrustable, and while the word “Crustless” appears in blue, its front is a completely different style than the Uncrustable. In its filing, Smuckers said it had invested more than $1 billion developing its Uncrustables since acquiring the company that invented them in 1998.

Read it at CNN

2
‘The Naked Gun’ and ‘Father of the Bride‘ Star Dies at 98
FUNNY MAN
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.16.25 11:46AM EDT 
Image of Ed Williams.
PACIFIC PIONEER BROADCASTERS

Actor Ed Williams, who played lab scientist Ted Olson in the Police Squad! TV series and The Naked Gun films, has died at the age of 98. The actor’s granddaughter confirmed Williams died on Oct. 2 in Los Angeles to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor was born and raised in San Jose, California. As a child, Williams was fascinated with The Lone Ranger on the radio and starred in the play What a Life! He moved to Los Angeles with his wife, Nancy, to teach speech classes at L.A. City College for 28 years. While he was teaching, he decided to audition for an acting job for the first time in 24 years, landing the role of Olson on Police Squad! “I made up for lost time and got a fairly decent part to start coming back into acting,” Williams noted in a 2017 interview. He later appeared in The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) and its two sequels, as well as Father of the Bride with Diane Keaton where he played a priest. Keaton died this week of pneumonia at the age of 79.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

3
Devastating Poll Blows Up Trump’s Big Brag
AWKWARD
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.16.25 10:55AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Americans have humiliated Donald Trump via a new poll that trashes his campaign promises and economic boasts. It suggests that, whether or not Trump has fulfilled his election campaign promises, Americans still feel the pain in their wallets. The data, in a Harris poll conducted for The Guardian, found that respondents are increasingly gloomy about the economy. Of the respondents, 53 percent are worried about it, a five percent increase on last year. And 74 percent of respondents said their monthly costs had risen by at least $100, and some as much as $749. Inflation is at 2.9 percent, down 0.1 percent from January. In August, Trump boasted, “Prices are ‘WAY DOWN’ in the USA.” During his campaign in 2024, Trump said, “Starting on day one, we will end inflation and make America affordable again.” Inflation is the most significant economic threat for respondents across the political spectrum. It ranked as the number one concern for Republicans and the second-largest concern for Democrats, after tariffs.

Read it at The Guardian

4
Last Member of First Team to Conquer Mount Everest Dies
LOFTY CAREER HEIGHTS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.16.25 11:57AM EDT 
Published 10.16.25 11:56AM EDT 
May 28, 2023, Kancha Sherpa, a team member of the 1953 Mount Everest expedition
ROBIC UPADHAYAY/AFP via Getty Images

The last surviving member of the team to first summit Mount Everest has died at the age of 92. ​​Kanchha Sherpa died at his home in the Nepali capital of Kathmandu on Thursday morning. He had been unwell for some time, according to The Associated Press. His death was confirmed by Nepal Mountaineering Association president, Phur Gelje Sherpa, who said, “He passed away peacefully at his residence. A chapter of the mountaineering history has vanished with him.” In 1953, Sherpa was part of the team that helped Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay climb Everest. Sherpa and three others traveled to the last camp at 26,247 feet with the famous pair before the duo climbed to the 29,032-foot-high peak. They were part of an initial team of 35, setting Hillary and Norgay up to go on and reach the summit. He was 19 at the time and had no prior mountaineering experience. Born in the shadow of the world’s highest point in 1933, he linked up with Hillary in 1953. He worked as a porter in the mountains for two more decades before his wife asked him to stop, the BBC reports. During an interview with AP last year, he expressed fear about the number of people climbing, saying he feared the amount of trash they would leave behind. “It would be better for the mountain to reduce the number of climbers,” he said. He is survived by his wife and six children.

eam photograph of the 1953 Mount Everest expedition which placed Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on the summit of the world's highest mountain
This picture taken on May 28, 2023, shows a team photograph of the 1953 Mount Everest expedition which placed Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on the summit of the world's highest mountain. ROBIC UPADHAYAY/AFP via Getty Images
Read it at The Associated Press

5
Trump Foe Reveals His Eye-Popping Gambling Winnings
BETTING MAN
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 10.16.25 10:37AM EDT 
Published 10.16.25 9:29AM EDT 
JB Pritzker
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks as he takes a Chicago water taxi from Michigan Avenue stop, on the way to a press conference in Chicago, Illinois, on August 25, 2025. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker raked in a massive $1.4 million in gambling winnings last year. A Pritzker spokesman said his income tax returns, filed with his wife M.K. Pritzker for 2024, included “winnings and losses from a casino” in Las Vegas. It did not divulge which casino or in what game exactly the Pritzkers had made the modest fortune. The filings also show the Democratic Governor, who doesn’t draw a salary from his public office but is independently a billionaire, had an adjusted gross income of more than $10 million, representing more than triple the $2.8 million he and his wife had reported for 2023. It’s the highest income year for Pritzker, whose family owns the Hyatt hotel chain. He spent hundreds of millions of dollars on his campaigns and those of other Democrats across the country.

Read it at Chicago Sun-Times

6
Woman Attacked Partner on Flight After Downing 15 Cans of Wine
CAN IT!
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.16.25 11:53AM EDT 
general view of an aircraft of Virgin altlantic airline is seen parked at Pudong international airport in Shanghai, China on August 21, 2023 (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
general view of an aircraft of Virgin altlantic airline is seen parked at Pudong international airport in Shanghai, China on August 21, 2023 (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A woman has been arrested for attacking her partner after drinking 15 cans of wine on board a Virgin Atlantic flight. Karen Baker punched, elbowed, and attempted to headbutt Steven White while flying from Miami to Heathrow in February, while verbally abusing passengers who tried to intervene. Prosecutors said Baker, 59, “tried to have a conversation with those seated around her, speaking very loudly, slurring her words,” and when they refused to respond, told them “f--k you then.” When her partner tried to calm her down, she reportedly got in his face and shouted, “What the f--k did you say?” before repeatedly attacking him. When a passenger tried to stop her, she told them,“You are a cocky b---h. Look at that ugly b---h who does she think she is, Cruella de Vil?” and said to another, “I will be going back to my big house and you will be going back to your council houses.” Baker claimed the 15 cans of wine she consumed on the flight were split between her and her partner, although airline staff told the court they noticed she was keeping them to herself. She admitted to being drunk on an aircraft and racially aggravated harassment and was convicted of assault.

Read it at The Telegraph

7
Michael Jackson’s Daughter Gets Eye-Watering Amount From His Estate
DON’T STOP ‘TIL YOU GET ENOUGH
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.16.25 11:02AM EDT 
Published 10.16.25 10:59AM EDT 
Paris Jackson attends the Desigual fashion show.
Xavi Torrent/Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

Paris Jackson has received $65 million from her late father, Michael Jackson’s estate, according to a new court filing. The huge endowment was made public after the singer’s daughter filed documents in June, stating she was “concerned” regarding payments being made by her father’s estate. Court documents filed on Oct. 9 responded to the model’s letter of concern with the massive figure. The latest filing obtained by People stated that “Few have benefited more from the Executors’ business judgment than Petitioner herself, who has received roughly $65 million from the Estate in benefits... She would have never received that had the Executors followed a typical playbook for an estate like this one in July 2009.” The filing alleges that the executors transformed the once-indebted estate into a $2 billion windfall, describing it as “a powerhouse and a force in the music business.” In Jackson’s June filing, she highlighted that the executors requested approval for $625,000 in payments to three law firms in 2018. A court filing by Jackson’s estate executors in September shares that the pop star’s sexual assault accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, are requesting $400 million in damages for the alleged abuse. Jackson’s estate released a statement claiming, “The lawsuit has no merit and Michael is innocent.”

Read it at Page Six

8
Picasso Painting Vanishes On the Way to Exhibit
BOXED AND GONE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.16.25 11:12AM EDT 
MOUGINS, FRANCE - 1966 : Pablo Picasso standing by a green fern with folded arms, wearing a cashmere sweater. (Photo by Tony Vaccaro / Getty Images)
Tony Vaccaro/Getty Images

Spanish police are investigating a Pablo Picasso painting that vanished en route from Madrid to an exhibition in Granada, authorities said Tuesday. “Still Life with Guitar” is an oil-on-canvas painting valued at $700,000. The piece was among 50 works set to arrive on Oct. 3 for display at CajaGranada Cultural Center, according to Granada newspaper Ideal. All pieces for the exhibition were from private collections, the foundation said. The outlet said police will review surveillance footage along the route that the van traveled. The transportation workers had spent the night in a town, Deifontes, which was not agreed upon prior, CajaGrandada sources told Ideal. And when the paintings arrived, they were poorly organized, per the outlet. The outlet said no arrests have been made. Picasso works have been stolen previously. One of the most notorious thefts was in 1976 when more than 100 of the Spanish artist’s paintings were stolen from a museum in France. All of the works were eventually recovered. Picasso, who was born in 1881 in Southern Spain and died in 1973, has over 20,000 pieces of art, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Read it at Barron's

9
Researchers ‘Reawaken’ Planet-Destroying Microbes Frozen for 40,000 Years
OOPS
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.16.25 10:32AM EDT 
NASA SnowEx campaign researchers and pilots tour the Permafrost Tunnel Research Facility near Fairbanks, Alaska, in May 2023.
Mario Tama/Mario Tama/Getty Images

Researchers have resurrected ancient microbes that lay dormant in the Alaskan permafrost for about 40,000 years. Permafrost ecosystems exist in a state of suspended animation, but as the planet heats up, scientists are worried that ancient microbes will reawaken and start consuming organic matter, producing greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane. Those gases in turn will exacerbate rising global temperatures, creating a vicious and unstoppable cycle. To understand how quickly that might happen, researchers took samples from the Army Corps of Engineers’ Permafrost Tunnel Research Facility in central Alaska and then put the samples in lab conditions that mimicked increasingly warm Alaskan summers. The microbes were slow at first to wake up, but after about six months they became highly active and produced visible slimy biofilms. The researchers found that raising temperatures didn’t seem to speed up the microbes’ resuscitation. Instead of brief hot spells, the risk comes from longer, hotter summers that give the organisms time to reawaken, the study concluded.

Read it at Smithsonian Magazine

10
CEOs Getting More Fearful Under TACO Trump Chaos
🌮🌮🌮
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.16.25 10:05AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

CEOs of some of the biggest firms in the country are losing confidence in the market under President Donald Trump, according to a new survey. Nonpartisan think tank The Conference Board, along with the CEO association The Business Council, found that confidence is now at 48 percent. The data was gathered from 130 CEOs from Fortune 500 companies and found a one-point drop from the last quarter, suggesting diminishing confidence in the market. Some 64 percent of respondents also expect stagflation within 18 months. This occurs when the economy slows, yet inflation persists. One cause is international trade policy, which has been turbulent, making it hard for execs to trust the economy. Trump’s “Independence Day” tariffs earlier in the year caused confidence to plummet, Axios reports. Since then, belief has improved. However, uncertainty reigns as the administration flip flops on a range of policies, earning the president the nickname TACO: Trump Always Chickens Out. In the tariffs’ latest iteration, Trump is dangling 100 percent rates over China, a move that would please few CEOs. In the report, only 22 percent expected a “balanced economy with trend growth and gradual reduction in inflation pressure.”

Read it at Axios

