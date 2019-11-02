CHEAT SHEET
WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY
Smugglers are Sawing Through Trump’s Beautiful Wall With $100 Cordless Power Tools
Human traffickers and drug smugglers have repeatedly sawed through the new sections of President Donald Trump’s border wall along the southern border, according to the Washington Post. Border agents told the paper that the gangs are adapting commercially-available cordless reciprocating saws that can be fitted with specialized blades that easily slice through the steel and concrete bollards in just a few minutes, making gaps large enough to smuggle humans and drugs through. Because of the height of the bollards, they can be easily pushed aside once they have been cut, according to engineers interviewed by the Post. The agents also told the paper that smugglers are using super tall ladders to drop drugs and, in some cases humans, on the other side of the wall.