Right Now! You Can Get $350 of Age-Busting Beauty Pie Products and a 3-Month Membership for Only $99
Skincredible Deal
If you’re a skincare obsessive, you’ve heard of Beauty Pie. But if the brand name doesn't ring a bell, you'll want to pay close attention: this company uses a membership model to deliver high-end skincare and makeup at incredibly low prices. From now until May 31, you can get the mega-popular Youth-Boosting Skincare Kit with $350 worth of plumping, hydrating products for only $99, plus a three-month membership (which instantly gives you access to members-only pricing on everything Beauty Pie stocks). The kit includes four luxury products that support your youthful glow – at any age. You can incorporate the products into your current routine or replace your whole lineup at a fraction of the cost you'd pay elsewhere.
Start with the Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm, a nourishing cleanser that melts away makeup and oils. Once your skin is clean, apply a dropperful of the Superdrops Brightening Niacinamide (10%): skin superfood serum that offers a suite of benefits, from smaller-looking pores to clearer, decongested skin. The Super Retinol Ceramide-Boost Anti-Aging Face Serum is a gentle formula that visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, great for face, neck, décolletage, even hands – anywhere you’re looking to give a more youthful appearance – just be sure to only apply it at night, as you would any retinol. Lock all of that moisturizing in with the Super Healthy Skin Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream, a Swiss smorgasbord of powerful, cutting-edge ingredients.
Then, use your new membership to stock up on all the other beauty essentials you have your eye on from Beauty Pie, from a matte lipstick in any shade to a nourishing hair oil (and even a summer-friendly candle).
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.