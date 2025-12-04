Snail Farm Heist Leaves Community Shell-Shocked

The global billionaire class is swelling fast—and not because of hustle culture. New research from Swiss bank UBS shows inherited wealth powering a boom in fortunes. The bank counted some 2,900 billionaires worldwide this year, up from 2,682 in 2024, a spike driven in part by an inheritance wave that has the super-rich handing down unprecedented sums. UBS found that 91 people became billionaires purely through inheritance, collecting $298 billion—the highest haul since the bank began tracking the trend in 2015. Among them: the six grandchildren of the late Asian paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, each reportedly inheriting stakes worth more than $1 billion. Another 196 “self-made” billionaires cropped up, together worth $386.5 billion. UBS executive Benjamin Cavalli called the surge proof of a “multi-year wealth transfer that’s intensifying,” with at least $5.9 trillion expected to move to heirs over the next 15 years. Governments, meanwhile, are still fighting over whether to tap the boom. Switzerland’s voters rejected a proposed 50 percent tax on large inheritances, France knocked back a 2 percent levy, and Italy plans only a modest increase to its flat-tax regime in 2026.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 12025 Gave the World More Billionaires Than Ever BOOMMany of the newly minted billionaires inherited their wealth.
- 2Snail Farm Heist Leaves Community Shell-ShockedESCAR-NOFamily firm’s entire $100,000 escargot stash vanishes in a raid timed for peak holiday feasting.
Partner updateAD BY QVCThese Luxurious Fragrances Make Ideal Gifts—Save Up to 30%SWEET GIFTSThoughtful, timeless, and always appreciated, perfume and cologne are guaranteed holiday crowd pleasers.
- 3Thunderbirds Jet Explodes Into Fireball After Crash-LandingPILOT EJECTSThe pilot was spotted ejecting safely before the craft plummeted into the ground.
- 4Kris Jenner Reveals Only Part of Her Face That’s RealNOW WE KNOWHer daughter also claimed she doesn’t have veneers.
Shop with ScoutedTake 70% Off Lovehoney’s Luxe Sex Toys During Its Cyber SaleTREAT YO’ SELFFrom oral sex simulators to beginner-friendly vibrators and even the almost-sold-out sex toy calendar, Lovehoney’s Cyber Week sale is the perfect time to spice up your lineup before the holidays.
- 5Huge Recall for Shredded Cheese Over Scary ContaminationOUCHHundreds of thousands of cheeses have been urgently pulled from supermarket shelves.
- 6‘RHOSLC’ Star’s Son, 23, Pleads Guilty to AssaultLOCKED UPMary Cosby’s son has pleaded guilty to assault and trespassing, and will remain in jail until February.
- 7Schoolkids Hospitalized After Eating Cannabis EdiblesSICKLY SWEETOne witness said a girl passed out in the classroom.
- 8Deep Sea Search for Lost Flight Is Set to Start Again🔍🔍🔍A private firm will resume a deep-sea search for the missing aircraft.
Shop with ScoutedThis Avant-Garde Espresso Machine Is a Black Friday StealRAISE THE BAR-ISTASave $250 on Demi, Terra Kaffe’s most compact espresso machine yet.
- 9Goldie Hawn Bursts Into Tears During Tribute to Late Co-StarONE OF A KINDThe two women starred in the classic comedy “The First Wives Club.”
- 10Legendary Blues Brothers Guitarist Dies at 84SOUL TO SOULHe was the lead guitarist John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd’s band.
Snail Farm Heist Leaves Community Shell-Shocked
Thieves have stolen almost 1,000 pounds of escargot worth more than $100,000 from a family-run snail farm, wiping out a year’s stock just as holiday demand hits, according to The New York Times. Inès Dauvergne, 20, said that her father arrived at their L’Escargot des Grands Crus business in Bouzy, near Reims, in Northeastern France, to find doors forced open, drawers rifled, and fridges almost bare. About 990 pounds of fresh and frozen snails were gone, the NYT reported. Police are still hunting the rustlers, and the family is convinced the burglars knew precisely what they were taking and when to strike, targeting the stock days before peak orders. “Escargot is a quite rare dish. It is pricey and is usually served for Christmas or big events,” Dauvergne said. With snails taking around a year to mature, there is no chance of replacing the missing stock in time for Christmas, when escargot is a pricey festive staple. The Dauvergnes are part of a tiny, hard-hit community of heliciculture farms already squeezed by foreign competition and tough regulations. Fellow snail farmers have offered to sell part of their own harvest to help the Dauvergnes fulfill contracts.
Looking for a gift that feels elevated? Perfume and cologne are an easy win. They add a touch of luxury and elegance with just a small spritz. Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or yourself, these select fragrances from QVC deliver bold, memorable notes and are up to 30% off right now.
With fresh, floral notes, amazing grace by philosophy is one of the nation’s most popular fragrances for women. Users praise its clean scent that doesn’t feel overpowering.
This two-piece set comes has two scent profiles, Tenacity and Vivacity. Tenacity has a floral green fruity scent with notes of bergamot, green apple, rhubarb, and violet. Vivacity, on the other hand, offers a bright citrus herbal scent with hints of pink pomelo, violet, and green tea.
This gift set comes with two perfumes—the Signature Platinum eau de parfum and pure parfum. The former weaves a seductive blend of bergamot, jasmine, and lavender, while the latter is crafted with botanical oils aged for three months to deepen the richness and intensity.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
A F-16C fighter jet belonging to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds acrobatics team exploded into a massive fireball and crash-landed in California’s Death Valley during a training exercise. The plane was one of six belonging to the Thunderbirds squadron—the elite demonstration unit that performs stunt and aerobatic maneuvers at air shows across the country. The pilot ejected to safety moments before impact, as the doomed jet was engulfed in a massive ball of smoke and flames and hit the ground. Pilot training involves flying in high-speed climbs, rolls, and tight formations, and carries significant risk. The San Bernardino Fire Department was called in to assist with the crash, and said the pilot was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene. Six planes in total were involved in the training mission, with the other five returning safely to the nearby Nellis Air Force Base. The loss represents a multi-million-dollar blow to the military, as a new F-16 can cost between $30 million and $60 million. The 57th Wing Public Affairs Office has stated the crash is under investigation.
Kris Jenner says her nose is the only part of her face that hasn’t had work done. The reality star was in Paris with her daughter Kim Kardashian when she came clean, saying her nose is “probably the only thing on my face that’s real.” The 70-year-old’s confession came during Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, after she previously admitted she’d had a facelift ahead of her birthday on Nov. 5. “Never had a veneer, baby,” Kardashian, 45, said in response to her mother’s admission. Seconds later, she was jokingly put in her place when Jenner said, “Bend over.” People reports the one liner was “presumably as a nod to long-held speculation about the SKIMS founder’s butt being fake.” Veneer teeth, meanwhile, have become a significant trend in celebrity circles. Jenner has been open about cosmetic procedures she’s had in the past, telling Vogue Arabia on Aug. 26, “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh… I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As the year winds down, it’s the perfect moment for some well-deserved “me time” or steamy one-on-one moments with someone special. From teasing toys to sultry lingerie, Lovehoney has everything you need to turn your cozy fall nights into a sultry adventure.
Right now, you can save up to 71 percent during the brand’s extended Cyber Week sale. After all, now’s the perfect time to spice things up in the bedroom (or any room) before holiday houseguests begin to trickle in. Check out a few of Lovehoney’s discounted (and top-rated) toys below.
Turn your holiday countdown this year into something a little naughtier (and more fun) with Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the class tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar (worth $677, but on sale for just $179 right now). With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.
This peach-inspired clitoral stimulator is just as sweet as it looks. Designed by Womanizer, it’s ideal for beginners and made with soft, body-safe silicone. Instead of vibration, this toy uses air pulses to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact.
Soft and flexible, the We-Vibe Sync O is designed to be worn during penetrative sex, delivering pleasure to both partners. The internal section thrums against the penis and G-spot, while the external piece caresses the clitoris with irresistible vibrations. For extra fun, the toy can be controlled via a companion app for hands-free foreplay.
Lovehoney’s Cyber Week sale won’t last forever, so make sure to stock up while you can and score up to 70 percent off.
More than 260,000 bags of shredded cheese sold at supermarkets have been urgently recalled after they were found to contain traces of shredded metal, the Food and Drug Administration reported. Ohio-based manufacturer Great Lakes Cheese Co. initiated the recall in early October, citing concerns about potential fragments of metal, but now the FDA has upgraded the recall risk from a Class I to a Class II, the second most urgent, after claiming that consuming the products could cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” The affected cheeses are sold under dozens of brand names at some of the nation’s biggest retailers, including Aldi, Walmart, and Target. Low-moisture part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese makes up the bulk of the recall, with 235,789 cases pulled from shelves. The cheeses are sold in 31 states and Puerto Rico, with many of the products having an expiry date that stretches into February and March 2026. The recall follows a similar move by New Jersey-based cheese distributor Ambriola last week, which announced it was recalling several products after routine testing confirmed the presence of Listeria, a bacterium that can potentially cause life-threatening infections.
The son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby has pleaded guilty to assault and several other charges just one day after his wife filed for divorce, People reports. The outlet said that Robert Cosby Jr. pleaded guilty to eight charges relating to incidents that occurred from September to November, including assault, trespassing, and violating a protective order. Cosby’s wife, Alexiana Arian Smokoff, filed for divorce on Monday, according to Page Six. The petition for divorce states that both parties do not “harass, intimidate, or disturb the peace of the other party, by any means, including electronically.” Cosby’s lawyer told People, “Understanding and recognizing the relationship was difficult for Robert based on his religion and background. To him, marriage is sacred and forever.” He added, “His parents were his example, and they’ve been married for 27 years. Robert was slow to recognize and accept his marriage was over and continued to connect with his soon-to-be ex-wife. Robert has accepted responsibility for his mistakes and has pleaded guilty to several misdemeanors.” Mary has been married to Robert C. Cosby since 1998, and Robert Jr. is their only child. Cosby will remain in Salt Lake County Jail until his sentencing on Feb. 3.
Several Florida high school students have been rushed to the hospital after consuming edible cannabis gummies, according to news reports. Four or five students were taken in an ambulance in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday after a 9 a.m. call to emergency services. The incident occurred at Stranahan High School, according to the Broward County Public Schools. They “appeared to have an adverse reaction to ingesting gummies,” the district told the Independent. Speaking to WSVN Tshura Jones (pictured), the mother of a hospitalized 14-year-old, said her daughter had asked, “‘Mom, can I come home?’” Her daughter said, “There was a girl who passed out in the classroom. I was scared.” Speaking to CBS News, student Brandon Jordan said, “When you’re on drugs at school, it’s not good. You can act crazy.” Parent Steve Serrano was picking up his son when he spoke to reporters. “It’s not a good situation. Obviously, you never want your kids to be in a circumstance where they have to go to the hospital, especially something of that nature.” The school district said the total taken to the hospital was five, while Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said it was four.
Malaysia’s transport ministry announced on Wednesday that a private firm will resume a deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 later this month, over ten years after the aircraft first disappeared. The Austin-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity will be conducting the search and signed a “no-find, no-fee“ contract with the Malaysian government in March; if the plane is found, the company will be paid $70 million. It is not clear whether Ocean Infinity has new evidence of the plane’s potential location, although CEO Oliver Plunkett said last year that the company has improved its technology since its first search for the plane in 2018. The plane disappeared on March 8, 2014, with 239 people aboard as it was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, and it is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean. In the 11 years since its disappearance, multiple searches have been conducted, making the search for the aircraft the most expensive in aviation history. While debris from the aircraft has washed ashore in east Africa and on islands in the Indian Ocean, the plane itself has never been found.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From gift cards to French presses to coffee makers, there’s no shortage of holiday gifting options for caffeine fanatics. But if you’re looking for something that marries bold design with brewing precision, it’s hard to beat Demi from Terra Kaffe. This compact, artful espresso machine can make any kitchen feel like a gourmet café, delivering tasty drinks with function, form, and no unnecessary fuss.
While most at-home coffee setups rely on pods, Demi runs on fresh whole beans, giving you barista-level flavor without any plastic waste. It also offers the largest menu of any compact automatic machine, brewing espresso, lungo, Americano, and drip coffee at the push of a button. Best of all, its compact design makes this a truly versatile machine that can fit perfectly in apartments, small kitchens, and tight counters. Less clutter, less upkeep, fewer headaches—what more can you ask for?
Whether you’re grabbing a gift for your favorite caffeine aficionado or upgrading your own routine, there’s never been a better time to purchase a Demi. Terra Kaffe’s Black Friday sale takes $250 off the machine, making it a must-have for the season.
Hollywood icon Goldie Hawn broke down during an emotional tribute to her friend, neighbor, and former co-star Diane Keaton, who died of pneumonia on Oct. 11. Keaton, 79, was remembered at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, which was held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday. Hawn, 80, starred in 1996’s The First Wives Club with Keaton and Bette Midler. Through tears, she recalled learning of Keaton’s death. “She can’t be gone. She just cannot be gone,” Hawn said. “No one like that should ever die. She just brought so much joy, so much life, so much exuberance. She was like lightning in a bottle. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do, there wasn’t any world that she couldn’t live in, she was just an extraordinary human being.” Keaton also reminisced about their 1996 hit. “She was very tenacious,” Hawn said. “She’s an incredibly hard worker. At the same time, she would come into the makeup trailer, which is my favorite thing, and she had a different hat on every day.” Sarah Paulson, who starred with Keaton in The Other Sister, also paid tribute at the event, calling the star one of “the great loves of my life.”
Steve Cropper, who was the lead guitarist for John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd’s band, the Blues Brothers, has died. He was 84. His son, Cameron, confirmed his death to Variety on Wednesday. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had played with soul legends including Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, and several others. He was a founding member of Booker T. & the MGs and worked as an instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter at Stax Records. Cropper was born on Oct. 21, 1941, in Dora, Missouri, but moved to Memphis when he was nine and went on to shape the sound of the city’s soul music. He shot to fame in the early ’60s with Booker T. & the MGs, producing hits such as “Green Onions” and “Time Is Tight.” A younger generation knew Cropper from his work on the Blues Brothers’ 1979 album, “Briefcase Full of Blues,” which went double-platinum. He also worked on four of the act’s other albums and appeared in their eponymous 1980 film and its 1998 sequel, Blues Brothers 2000. Cropper is survived by his second wife, Angel, their two children, and two children from his first marriage.