Snapchat Employees Spied on Users by Abusing Data Access: Report

Multiple Snapchat employees used their access to sensitive data to spy on users, sources told Vice. The alleged spying occurred several years ago, according to the sources, and was reportedly made possible by internal tools that at the time allowed Snap workers to access data like location information, saved Snaps, phone numbers, and email addresses. One of those tools is called SnapLion, which is used by “Customer Ops” and security staffers, sources told Vice. A former employee said the tool, which was initially used in handling law-enforcement requests, provides “the keys to the kingdom.” According to Vice, one of the ex-Snap workers said that data access abuse occurred “a few times.”

“Protecting privacy is paramount at Snap,” the company said in a statement. “We keep very little user data, and we have robust policies and controls to limit internal access to the data we do have. Unauthorized access of any kind is a clear violation of the company's standards of business conduct and, if detected, results in immediate termination.”