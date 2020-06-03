Snapchat Stops Promoting President Trump’s Account on Its Discover Page
Snapchat will no longer promote President Donald Trump’s account on its ‘discover’ page after determining that his comments outside of the platform may incite violence. The decision comes after other social media platforms have been increasingly vocal about the president’s posts, which often contain inaccurate information and aggressive messages. Within the last week, Twitter has put labels on some of Trump’s tweets to indicate they contain potentially misleading information or violent speech, but left the posts on the website. Facebook did not label his posts and claimed that they should be left untouched to protect free speech.
“We will make it clear with our actions that there is no gray area when it comes to racism, violence and injustice,” Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in a Monday memo. “We simply cannot promote accounts in America that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do so on or off our platform.”