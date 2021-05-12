Snapchat Suspends Two Anonymous Messaging Apps After Lawsuit Over Bullied Teen’s Death
‘HELD ACCOUNTABLE’
Social media platform Snapchat is suspending apps YOLO and LMK, which allow users to send each other questions anonymously. This comes after an Oregon mother filed a lawsuit earlier this week against YOLO and LMK, arguing that the apps are partially responsible for the suicide of her 16-year-old son Carson Bride. Bride took his own life last year after months of harassment by anonymous users on the apps. “The high school students who anonymously cyberbullied Carson will live with this tragedy for the rest of their lives,” said the boy’s mom, Kristin Bridge, in a statement. “However, it is the executives at Snapchat, YOLO, and LMK irresponsibly putting profits over the mental health of young people who ultimately need to be held accountable.” A Snapchat rep responded to the lawsuit, saying that they are temporarily suspending the apps “out of an abundance of caution” while Bride’s claims are investigated.