A San Francisco resident has come up with a novel way of helping clean up the city’s increasingly repulsive epidemic—the Snapcrap app is inviting residents to take pictures of human poop in the streets and request an urgent cleaning to municipal officials. Sean Miller, 24, developed and released the app that bills itself as “the fastest way to request street cleaning in S.F.” “It’s kind of funny, obviously,” Miller told The Sacramento Bee. “But it’s also a health crisis, and it’s disgusting seeing that stuff.” Users are asked to snap a quick picture of poop they spot on the streets and then submit the photo to a local government helpline with a pre-written message requesting a clean-up. Mayor London Breed previously said a dedicated “Poop Patrol” is being set up in order to handle the roughly 65 calls a day reporting unwanted poo.
