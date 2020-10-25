SNL Ad Parody Makes the Case for Trump: ‘Would Be Hilarious’

In one of its last episodes before the 2020 election this weekend, Saturday Night Live presented what, at first, seemed as though it might be a straight-up campaign ad for Joe Biden.

“Everyone knows this could be the most important election in our nation's history. And the two choices couldn’t be more different,” the ad began. It back and forth between a group of “regular voters” who asked questions like, “Do we want four more years of Donald Trump or a fresh start with Joe Biden?” and “Can we survive four more years of scandal, name calling and racial division or do we want a leader who unites the country?”

Then things started to take a turn. “I want to vote for Biden because he’s better, smarter, better and better,” Pete Davidson said. “But I’m worried.”

Their big concern? If Donald Trump’s not president anymore, “then what are we going to talk about?”

“Every single day I tell someone, ‘Can you believe what Trump just said?’” one shared. Another added, “My entire personality is hating Donald Trump. If he’s gone, what am I supposed to do? Focus on my kids again? No thanks.”

“Sure, he’s historically bad for the country, but he’s given us so much,” they continued. “Injecting bleach in our blood. Openly calling African nations shitholes. Kids in cages wasn’t even a phrase before Trump!”

Collectively, they were “worried,” not just about the outcome of the election or the “future of democracy or whatever,” but mostly that their “favorite villain” will be gone.

Then came the inevitable realization. “And then I remembered, even if he loses, Trump isn’t going away,” they said. “If anything, he’s going to get more vocal. And angrier. And crazier. And with all his crimes, there’s bound to be a trial at some point. And maybe Trump will represent himself in court!”

Things only went too far when Beck Bennett suggested that “maybe Donald and Ivanka will run together in 2024.” As terrible as that would be, Davidson added, “It would be hilarious though.”

The ad, “paid for by Trump Addicts of America,” was a joke. But it did seem to reveal a bit of truth about why at least some people will be pulling the level for the incumbent president this year.

