‘SNL’ Alum Victoria Jackson Dishes on Decades-Long Beef With Alec Baldwin

Saturday Night Live alum Victoria Jackson fired back at Alec Baldwin for calling her breasts “garbage cans,” deepening a feud that dates all the way back to a negative encounter they had during Baldwin’s April 1990 SNL hosting gig .

On fellow alums Dana Carvey and David Spade’s Fly On The Wall podcast Wednesday, Jackson confronted the hosts about Baldwin’s comment, which he made on their show last June .

“We gotta talk about Alec Baldwin,” Jackson said, “Because he was on Fly On The Wall, he said my breasts looked like garbage cans.” When Spade and Carvey asked her what he meant by that, she said, “That’s what I wanna know.”

Baldwin was describing “the only time I ever cracked when we did SNL,” when he visited the podcast last year. “Victoria Jackson is there, and they have her all dressed—and her boobs are like two garbage cans sticking in your face,” Baldwin said last year.

Spade and Carvey suggested Baldwin may have been complimenting her breasts’ size, but Jackson disagreed and also took issue with Carvey’s telling Baldwin in that episode that Jackson was trying not to “fall in love with him” when he hosted. “I don’t remember it that way,” Jackson said Wednesday.

Additionally, she believes Baldwin took issue with what she wrote about him in her 2012 book, Is My Bow Too Big? Jackson described what she wrote on Christian Schneider and Scot Bertram’s Wasn’t That Special: 50 Years of SNL podcast earlier this year. In 1990, “Alec was sitting next to me on the set and he asked me why my boobs were so big,” she said. “That’s rude and it’s caustic and it’s inappropriate.”

“I didn’t know if he was flirting with me or he was being mean, it was kind of a mixture” but “I think he heard about [the book] and ever since, Alec’s been mean to me.”

As Jackson is an outspoken far right-wing conservative and fan of convicted sexual abuser former President Trump, Jackson thinks Baldwin “probably” targeted her because “our political views are opposite, and I’ve also said that when he does an impression of Trump , he has hatred inside of him,” she added, “so he probably read that.”

Baldwin, for his part, has not publicly responded to the anecdote from Jackson’s book—but Jackson is adamant that she never expressed romantic interest in him, despite what Carvey has said. “ I did not say ‘I’m not gonna fall in love,’” Jackson said on Wasn’t That Special, “That’s Dana’s twisted, weird memory.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jackson told the story of how “political correctness” got her dropped by her agent, which she says effectively ended her stand-up career in the 1990s.

While opening for fellow SNL alum Joe Piscopo back then, she said she performed “this little song called ‘White Men are Good,’” which she unfortunately sampled on the podcast. “White men are good / My daddy was a white man / My brother is a white man / White men invented everything / white men invented the universities / white men invented the English language,” she sang, to Carvey and Spade’s nervous laughter.

“I sang that song and the audience was like [gasp],” she said, because it was the beginning of when “you’re not allowed to say things” even though “white men were getting a bad rap,” Jackson said. “They told my agent at APA and she goes, ‘I can’t send you out anymore.’”

Jackson, who recently revealed a deadly cancer diagnosis, has barely worked since. But, as she told her former cast mates this week, “I wanted to quit anyway.”