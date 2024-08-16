‘SNL’ Alum Reveals She Only Has 3 Years to Live
‘HAD A FANTASTIC LIFE’
Saturday Night Live alum Victoria Jackson announced that she has three years to live, after finding out a cancerous mass in her chest was inoperable. Jackson had previously announced her breast cancer diagnosis in 2016, but fought the disease with chemo and a double mastectomy. Jackson was on the SNL cast from 1986 to 1992. The 65-year-old took to her Instagram page this week to break the news, where she said the mass was “laying on my windpipe, and eventually would suffocate me to death.” Jackson also notes in the Instagram video that her doctor prescribed her a “magic pill” that would “hopefully” shrink the mass, but even with the pill, she said, “I have 34.8 months to live.” Jackson joked in the caption that she’d have the whole time “if I don’t get hit by a meteor, shot by a MAGA hater, get Covid again or WWIII breaks out.” Jackson added, “I’ve had a fantastic life.”