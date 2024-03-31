Politics were top of mind for Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update,” though not every joke landed—as Michael Che learned the hard way.

“More than 5,000 people attended a Democratic fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall, featuring big-name celebrities like Barack Obama, Stephen Colbert, and Lizzo,” Che shared. “As well as lesser known celebrities like President Joe Biden.”

While that shot at the president elicited laughs, Che’s next jab just moments later didn’t seem to amuse everyone. Referencing Biden’s plans to visit the site of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, Che explained the purpose of the visit being “because, like that bridge, Biden is no longer connecting with Black communities.”

Che seemed genuinely surprised by the very audible disapproval, but offered a simple “You gotta read the polls” in response.

It wasn’t the only thing the co-hosts had to say about the upcoming presidential election’s repeat opponents. Colin Jost kicked off the segment by remarking how four presidents were in New York City this weekend “three to do a joint fundraiser at Radio City, and one selling Bibles door-to-door.”

Jost went on to mock the $60 price tag of Donald Trump’s Bible, which also includes the Constitution, the lyrics to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” “and what I assume is God’s letter of resignation,” deadpanned the co-anchor.

“This Bible is mostly the same,” Jost continued. “But Trump’s version ends with the disciples storming Jerusalem to overturn the results of the crucifixion.”