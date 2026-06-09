‘SNL’ Breakout Star Cast as Oscar Winner’s Sister in Rom-Com

Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande, 32, and Ethan Slater, 34, privately broke up, Page Six announced on June 8. According to an anonymous source, the two have been broken up for several months now, but remain on good terms, deciding that they are “better as friends.” The duo met on the set of Wicked, when they were both married and later filed for divorce from their respective spouses. In 2024, in the midst of their public relationship, Grammy-winner Grande and Broadway actor Slater experienced a shared hit to their reputations; Slater’s ex-wife and high school sweetheart, Dr. Lilly Jay, a clinical psychologist specializing in women’s mental health, wrote an emotional essay published in The Cut about the public downfall of her marriage, despite her conscious effort to maintain a private life. Grande and Slater both publicly discussed the controversy of their relationship. According to Slater, it was “really hard" for him to handle the public having insight into his private love life. Meanwhile, Grande is focusing on her “Eternal Sunshine” tour, having just released the aptly named son, “Hate That I Made You Love Me.”
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- 1Ariana Grande and ‘Wicked’ Boyfriend Split After 3 Years‘CHANGED FOR GOOD’Ethan Slater caused an uproar when he left his wife in 2023 for his co-star.
- 2Sheriff Looks for Kidnapping Suspect Near Nancy Guthrie Home‘BE ON THE LOOKOUT’The sheriff’s office issued a notice for people to “be on the lookout” for 40-year-old Coral Michelle Smith.
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 3‘The Godfather III’ Actor Dead at 65GONE TOO SOONDoctors have not identified the cause of his sudden collapse and death.
- 4Cardi B Says Trump Brought ‘Dark Energy’ to Knicks GameVIBE KILLERThe rapper performed at halftime during Monday’s game.
Shop with ScoutedThese Ergonomic, Whisper-Quiet Vibrators Are Worth the HypeVIBE CHECKSmile Makers Collection is on a mission.
- 5Rob Reiner’s Son Makes Inheritance Demand While Facing TrialLEGAL AIDNick Reiner has been denied two counts of murder.
- 6Knicks Player Crashes Into Billionaire Mayor BloombergBODY-CHECKEDThe Knicks guard dived for the ball and tumbled straight into the 84-year-old’s courtside seat.
- 7‘SNL’ Breakout Star Cast as Oscar Winner’s Sister in Rom-ComNEXT BIG MOVEAshley Padilla is stepping into a high-profile film role with Emma Stone.
- 8Flesh-Eating Parasite Crisis Worsens After Horror DiscoveryGRIM DEVELOPMENTThe larvae burrow into creatures and feed on their living tissue.
Shop with ScoutedCelebrate Summer Sans the Hangover With Camino’s CBD TreatsBEYOND THE COOLERCamino’s cannabis gummies feature a variety of mood-boosting effects and strengths to give you a lift without the side effects.
- 9Major Airline Pilot Caught Flying Without a LicenseFLYING BLINDThe pilot has been given the boot.
- 10Dems Troll Trump With National Best Friends Day Throwback4EVADemocrats’ viral X post put the president’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein back in the spotlight.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Office, which is also responsible for investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, is searching for a kidnapping suspect just seven miles from her home in Tucson, Arizona. The sheriff’s office issued a notice for people to “be on the lookout” for 40-year-old Coral Michelle Smith, who was allegedly involved in a May 29 incident that included kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. Smith has a lengthy criminal record spanning more than a decade, with four previous prison stays. She was convicted of robbery in 2011, disorderly conduct and attempted vehicle theft in 2014, robbery again in 2019, criminal trespass in 2021, attempted vehicle theft again in 2022, and aggravated assault causing physical injury in 2023. She was also accused of kidnapping and drug charges in 2019, but those charges were dismissed. Authorities have not drawn a connection between Smith and the disappearance of Guthrie. The suspect is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 136 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes, and has various tattoos.
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
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Anthony Guidera, best known for starring in The Godfather III, died on Saturday at age 65. The actor collapsed at his home in California in May, and his heart stopped. According to his wife, Valarie, he was placed on life support in the hospital for three weeks until the doctors removed him from the system on Saturday in accordance with his wishes. Doctors have not identified the cause of his sudden collapse and death. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Anthony. We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible, taking each moment as it comes,” Valerie posted on Facebook on Saturday. Guidera made his acting debut in The Godfather III as bodyguard Anthony and went on to have roles in blockbusters such as the 1996 action film The Rock and the 1998 hit Armageddon. He won an MTV Movie Award in 1996 for his onscreen kiss with Natasha Henstridge in Species. He retired from acting after his 1999 role as a gun seller in the drama The Annihilation of Fish. He is survived by his wife and their son, Nick.
Cardi B blames President Donald Trump for the New York Knicks’ loss last night. The iconic rapper claimed during an Instagram Live that he brought a “dark energy” to Madison Square Garden during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Knicks. When fans asked if Trump’s attendance was bad luck for the New York team, she replied, “It probably was. But it is what it is. You can’t stop the president from f--king going to a game. But it did feel a little dark in there.” She added, “You know how it felt like in there? It felt like the principal was there, and everybody had to be on their best behavior and s--t like that. But, nevertheless,” she continued. Trump was booed when he appeared on the Jumbotron as Avery Wilson sang the national anthem before the game. Trump and his granddaughter, Kai, who stood behind him, could be seen smirking in response to the loud disapproval.
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If you’re looking to spice up your summer, Smile Makers has you covered. Known for its ergonomic, luxury sex toys, Smile Makers offers a wide range of premium options for solo and partnered play alike. The best part? If you’re not sure what your vibe is, the brand offers an online quiz to help you figure it out.
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Ron Reiner’s son is seeking unpaid trust money left to him by his parents so he can afford legal fees during his murder trial. Nick Reiner, 32, is accused of killing his father and mother, Michele Singer Reiner, during an attack at their Los Angeles home last December. A petition filed by Nick Reiner’s civil attorneys states that he should still be entitled to money left by a Reiner family trust, as well as smaller individual trusts for the 32-year-old and his siblings. Nick was supposed to receive half the money when he turned 30 and the rest at 35. The suspect reportedly never received the trust money he was entitled to when he turned 30 and is now seeking it to fund his defense, as well as immediate payment of the money he was set to receive upon turning 35. Nick’s attorney accuses the trustees overseeing the funds of withholding funds without legal justification. “Like anyone accused of a crime, Nick is presumed innocent, and he is entitled to mount his defense with the resources that are lawfully his own,” the petition said. Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg took a courtside hit from diving Knicks reserve Jose Alvarado during Monday’s NBA Finals Game 3. Alvarado, 28, a Brooklyn native, was lunging for the ball in the opening minutes of the fourth as the Knicks trailed the Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Bloomberg, 84, seemed briefly dazed but escaped injury, the paper reported. Alvarado wrapped both arms around the mogul—worth an estimated $109.4 billion, per Forbes—and patted his chest to check he was OK. Donald Trump, the first president to attend the NBA Finals while in office, drew loud boos when the Jumbotron caught him saluting, before the jeers flipped to cheers once the camera landed on Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. Trump, watching from Knicks owner James Dolan’s suite, shrugged it off afterward, telling reporters, “It was, I think, mostly cheers.” Current New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a noted Trump critic, was also present, albeit watching from a different section of the stadium. The Knicks lost 115-111 and are still chasing their first championship in 53 years.
‘SNL’ Breakout Star Cast as Oscar Winner’s Sister in Rom-Com
Ashley Padilla, one of the recent breakout talents from Saturday Night Live, is stepping into a high-profile film role in a new romantic comedy. Padilla has been cast alongside Emma Stone and Chris Pine in Universal Pictures’ The Catch, where she will play the sister of Stone’s character, marking a major next step in her rise from sketch comedy to feature films. Stone’s husband, Dave McCary, is directing the project, which centers on a story about a woman who accidentally changes the outcome of a game-deciding baseball catch. Universal has slated the film for release on May 21, 2027. Padilla joined Saturday Night Live in 2024 during the show’s landmark 50th season and quickly emerged as one of its most talked-about new cast members. Her performances drew critical attention, including a New York Times profile praising her “virtuosic deployment of the pregnant pause.” Before SNL, Padilla trained at the Groundlings theater in Los Angeles and appeared in the final season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.
A flesh-eating parasite that was wiped out in the United States decades ago is turning up in more places, forcing officials into a fresh scramble to contain a threat that could devastate the cattle industry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced three additional confirmed cases of the New World screwworm, bringing the known total to five. The latest discovery includes a dog in New Mexico, marking the first confirmed case outside the main cluster in Texas. The parasite is the larval stage of a fly whose offspring burrow into and consume the living tissue of warm-blooded animals. It was eliminated from the U.S. in the 1960s but resurfaced in Mexico in late 2024 after decades of containment efforts farther south. The newly reclassified New Mexico case has raised fresh questions because the dog had not traveled to either Texas or Mexico. Authorities are now investigating the area around the animal’s home and could expand inspections if infected flies are found. Scientists say more cases may soon be detected as surveillance ramps up. “When that first case is seen, everyone is being vigilant and their eyes are on it more intensely,” University of Florida entomologist Edward Burgess said. “And when you are looking for something, you are more likely to see it.”
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A senior commercial airline pilot has been arrested and charged with not having a license. Canada’s Peel Regional Police said charges were brought against the Air Canada pilot following a fraud investigation codenamed ‘Project Icarus.’ The force alleges that the pilot has flown hundreds of flights with planeloads of passengers, officials told ABC News. The aviator, who has not been named, no longer works for the Canadian national carrier, but has been released from custody. “Safety was not compromised by this incident because all pilots at Air Canada undergo mandatory recurrent training every six months to validate their flying competency, including a flight check with a certified Transport Canada check pilot every 12 months,” the airline said in a statement. “However, appropriate licensing is an essential layer of the airline industry’s multi-layered approach to safety, so Air Canada ... has undertaken an audit of its pilot group and found no other instances of non-compliance.” The investigation was initiated when discrepancies were identified during a random certification check. The pilot will appear in court later in June.
Democrats celebrated National Best Friends Day with a pointed jab at President Donald Trump. In a brutal post on June 8 on the official Democrats’ X account, Dems tweeted a well-known photo of Trump standing next to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The photo was shared in response to a tweet by @PopBase reading, “Today is National Best Friends Day.” The post, which garnered more than 1.5 million views in just a few hours, elicited reactions from both ends of the political spectrum. One user wrote, “America’s favorite power couple,” alongside an image of the two convicted men hugging on a $250 bill, mocking the president’s push for a commemorative $250 bill bearing his likeness for the nation’s 250th anniversary. Another user posted, “Stop pretending this is a partisan issue‚” alongside a photo of Epstein and former President Bill Clinton shaking hands. The post serves as a dig over Trump’s past association with Epstein and longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct against the president. The Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law on November 19, 2025, initiating the release of over 3.5 million pages of documents.