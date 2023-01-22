SNL Brilliantly Parodies ‘The White Lotus’ With ‘Black Lotus’

Between Aubrey Plaza’s hosting gig and Chloe Fineman’s dead-on Jennifer Coolidge impression, a White Lotus parody seemed inevitable on this week’s Saturday Night Live. But the show really outdid itself with “The Black Lotus.”

The pre-taped sketch began with Tanya checking into the hotel and telling Kenan Thomson’s concierge, “Oh, gosh, I forgot my credit card. I must have left it in the limousine, is that OK, can you trust me?”

“No, I can’t,” Thompson replied. “I don’t know you. I’m trying to run a business!”

As the announcer put it, “Coming soon to HBO, Black Lotus. All the decadence, all the intrigue, none of the foolishness.”

The hotel’s staff similarly shut down the Michael Imperioli-esque character’s attempt to give “these hoes” a spare key to his room and warned Sarah Sherman’s version of Haley Lu Richardson’s Portia that she was definitely going to get murdered by the mysterious British stranger she just met.

And instead of playing her character Harper, Plaza took on the role of the hotel’s unhinged Latina bartender who put the dejected Albie in his place for trying to sleep with the same Italian prostitute as his father.

“Welcome to Black Lotus, bitch,” Thompson concluded.

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.